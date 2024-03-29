"Ever since you left that mutha***ka she ain’t been poppin" - Gilbert Arenas throws shade at Iggy Azalea for splitting with Nick Young

In a recent episode of the No Chill Gil podcast featuring Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas gave his two cents on the aftermath of Young's breakup with rapper Iggy Azalea.

The pair's engagement, which occurred in 2015 after meeting at a pool party two years prior, ended dramatically in 2016, catalyzed by a leaked video recorded by Young's Lakers teammate, D'Angelo Russell.

At the time, Russell was a rookie and had secretly recorded Young admitting to cheating on Azalea. The video found its way online, causing a rift within the Lakers, and creating a slew of negative press.

The fallout didn't spare Young, who faced public criticism for his actions, despite Azalea's initial decision to stand by him amid the scandal. Ultimately, in the summer of 2016, the pair called it quits, with Azalea announcing the split on social media.

According to Gilbert Arenas, since then, Azalea's public profile has diminished. During the podcast, Arenas and Young discussed the impact of the breakup, with Arenas suggesting that Azalea's star power has waned since her split with Young.

“Ever since you left that muthaf-cka she ain’t been poppin. She dated what, Playboi Carti and still can’t get on? You better get back with an NBA player. I’m just saying, ever since you dropped her, T.I. dropped her, Booty don’t shake the same. It was that Laker uniform! She thought it was her.”

Quote at 1:11:14 mark

Looking back at the controversial Nick Young-D'Angelo Russell beef

As previously mentioned, at the time of the video's release, it rocked the NBA world to its core. Many criticized Russell for secretly recording his teammate for a prank, while others blamed Young for violating the sanctity of his relationship.

While Russell apologized and Young seemingly forgave him, years later in 2022, Nick Young indicated that he wanted to box D'Angelo Russell.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Young said if there was one NBA player he could box, it would be Russell.

While Young has retired from basketball and made recent podcast appearances, Russell continues his NBA career, currently with the Lakers.