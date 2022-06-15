“Every coach in the league would take him on their team” - Frank Isola surprised at people being down on 3x All-Star after some poor performances in the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has come under criticism for his performances in the NBA Finals. However, according to Frank Isola, this criticism of the forward makes no sense.

Frank Isola, speaking on SiriusXM NB Radio, spoke about how every team in the league would be raring to have Tatum on their roster. He also spoke about how Tatum has had a good postseason despite not having a great NBA Finals series. Isola said:

"I'm surprised by how many people are down on Jayson Tatum. I mean, it is the NBA Finals for crying out loud. This is the first time he's been to something of this magnitude. He's been at moments great all playoff long.

"He hasn't been great in the finals, but he's good. Go ask every general manager and head coach if they think Jayson Tatum is a superstar. Every coach in the league would take him on their team."

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He's shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc, but 37.3% overall and shockingly less than 65.6% from the line.

How can the Celtics win Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Stars from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

The Boston Celtics have been in such positions before, as they are on the brink of losing the finals. They were down 3-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, they responded and won Games 6 and 7 with a total point differential of 33.

The Celtics have never had an issue starting the game well. Jaylen Brown has been the primary catalyst in the franchise having a great first quarter. But in Game 6, they were down by 11 points after the first 12 minutes.

If this happens in Game 6, they will in all likelihood lose the series.

Game 5 was also not the best of games for Steph Curry. The Boston Celtics will need to play such defense again on the greatest shooter of all time in the next game to pull off a victory.

Despite possessing the best defense in the league, the Celtics did not get enough stops down the stretch in Game 5. The Golden State Warriors made shot after shot. All these things will need to be sorted out by the Celtics ahead of Game 6.

Either way, Ime Udoka's men have their work cut out going into Game 6 as the visitors are playing with house money. The Boston Celtics will need to set the tempo right from tip-off and force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center later this week.

