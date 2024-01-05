"Every game is a statement now on”: Victor Wembanyama warns the NBA of losing Rookie honors

Victor Wembanyama made his intentions clear after the San Antonio Spurs' latest, but close loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The No. 1 draft pick missed out on winning the Western Conference Rookie of the Month to OKC Thunder big Chet Holmgren, and after showing out against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., Wembanyama is keen to make his case. While the Spurs have been in freefall, the Frenchman has been dishing out impressive performances showcasing his two-way abilities that pegged him to be a future superstar.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the 125-121 loss to the Bucks, Wembanyama was vocal when he said he would up the ante and bag the honors he was snubbed for:

"At the end of the day, I’m going to get what I deserve…Every game is a statement now on.”

Wembanyama had 27 points and nine rebounds against the Bucks on Thursday. He had ample support from Devin Vassell who threw the kitchen sink at Milwaukee with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists. But it wasn't enough to vault over Antetokounmpo's 44-point masterclass studded with 14 boards and seven assists. The loss now puts the Spurs at 5-29, dead last in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo heaps praise on Victor Wembanyama after epic matchup

Victor Wembanyama and surprise package Devin Vassell quashed any notions that the contest between the Spurs and the Bucks would be a one-sided affair that would go the latter's way. The postgame press conference saw Giannis Antetokounmpo lavish high praise on the Spurs rookie:

"He's an unbelievable talent. Can score at will, any time he wants. He plays the right way, plays to win. It was great playing against him."

It was the first time the "Greek Freak" faced off against Wembanyama and the 20-year-old didn't disappoint recording five blocks and a rejection of the Bucks superstar late in the contest.

While the Spurs have suffered a dismal run this season, Victor Wembanyama has been dishing out impressive numbers. In the 30 games so far, he averages 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. His last five games have seen him average 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

With Holmgren taking the honors for December, there will be enough fire for Wembanyama to prove a point heading into the second half of the season. In the East, it was Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., who won the Rookie of the Month. The No. 18 pick out of UCLA has been a force, averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.