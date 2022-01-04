"Every great player has tough nights" - Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry after Miami Heat win

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has defended Stephen Curry after the star endured his worst scoring and shooting night of the season in the win over Miami Heat on Monday.

Despite Curry's woes, the Warriors pulled off a 115-108 victory to remain top in the West. The two-time MVP had a season-low nine points on 17.6% shooting from the field, and went one for ten from beyond the arc.

Nevertheless, Kerr noted that every great player endures tough nights, like the one Curry did against the Heat on Monday, saying:

"Obviously, he's the greatest shooter of all time, but it happens. I've been around some of the great players of all time my life, my blessed basketball existence. I've seen it with everybody. Every great player has tough nights. It's just part of it."

Curry had a tough December, as he shot just 40.4% from the field, marking the worst shooting month of his career. He also had the fourth-worst three-point shooting month of his 13-year NBA career, registering only 37.4%.

It looked like Curry came out of his slump when the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz on New Year's Day. Curry ended the game with 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 50.0% from threes.

However, the three-time NBA champion's shooting woes returned against the Heat's stifling defense.

Despite being limited to just nine points, Curry still managed to impact the game, though. He cut his turnovers down to just two, and had 11 assists on the night.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will be on the road for six of their next seven games

Steph Curry struggled to score against the Miami Heat, but the rest of the Golden State Warriors stepped up. Jordan Poole came off the bench to lead the Warriors to a 115-108 win. Poole had 32 points, two rebounds and five assists, in his second straight game as part of the second unit.

Andrew Wiggins also had a good game, bagging 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Draymond Green was all over the floor, with six points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and four blocks. With Poole coming off the bench, the Warriors are preparing for the return of Klay Thompson.

Stephen Curry might have his Splash brother back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9th at the Chase Center. It's the only home game for the Warriors in their next seven outings. They will visit the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans before coming back home for Thompson's return.

After January 9th, the Warriors have a tough four-game road trip that starts with the Memphis Grizzlies. They will then face the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the East-leading Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors will end their road trip in cold weather against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

