“Every kid in America wants to be Steph Curry” - Bob Ryan on Steph Curry moving up the all-time list if he wins another ring, says his influence on the game has to count for something

Sports commentator Bob Ryan believes the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry will move up the all-time rankings if he wins another championship.

The Warriors are currently participating in the 2022 NBA playoffs Western Conference finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first and second rounds, respectively. They are currently enjoying a 2-0 lead in the series against the Dallas Mavericks.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, the topic of where Steph will rank if he wins the 2022 championship was raised, and Ryan had this to say:

"When we talk about these lists, and they're always irresolvable, and they're always arguable. He's bigger than people think, you know? He's 6'5", the same size almost as Kobe (Bryant) and Michael (Jordan) by the way. He's different than both of them.

"Who argues this? He's the greatest distance shooter of all time," he continued. "Changed the game, he's had an influence on the game. He's one of the most influential players in the history of the game. Every kid in America wants to be Steph Curry. And when you talking about legacies, that's powerful. I can't say categorically, but he has to be in the discussion. He's a phenomenal force.

"So, he's in the discussion. I don't know where it's all going to end, but it will be a tremendous achievement and part of his story if they are to win this year. In terms of influence and how the game is played, there were some certain people that are clear pioneers, and Steph Curry is one of the most influential players in history. That's got to count for something."

Steph has often been credited with revolutionizing the game, making coaches pay more attention and utilizing the three-point area. He holds the record for the most three-pointers in league history at 3,117 and counting.

Steph Curry is in search of a fourth title

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Steph won his first title in 2015 after leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Although the same team thwarted their efforts in 2016, they won two more titles in 2017 and 2018.

Many have said that Kevin Durant's presence made the difference for Golden State in 2017 and 2018. However, they have a chance to win this year without the four-time scoring champ.

The Warriors dominated the finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three titles in five appearances. They have since not made the playoffs due to injuries to key players.

In the 2019-20 season, Klay Thompson was still recovering from the knee injury sustained in the 2019 finals, while Steph played only five games that season due to a broken hand.

With two more victories, the Warriors will secure a spot in the finals, where they will square off against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics from the Eastern Conference. Analysts have already started making their picks, with Kendrick Perkins predicting a Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors and backing Boston to win the title.

Edited by Windy Goodloe