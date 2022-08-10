"Every resource possible to compete for a championship each year he’s with the organization" - NBA insider reveals Rob Pelinka's promise to LeBron James as extension talks continue

LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers. He is eligible to sign a two-year contract extension, but has not revealed his decision. King James and his agent Rich Paul had a meeting with the Lakers' front office last week.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Rob Pelinka, the GM of the Lakers, was clear that he wanted LeBron James to retire as a Laker. He also promised to provide James with all the necessary resources to help him compete for more championships while he was on the team.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience. sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-…

Along with talks about an extension, LeBron James also spoke to the organization about the team's future plans. According to sources, Darvin Ham wants the Lakers offense to run through Anthony Davis. The source also confirmed that James was okay with this.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



The Lakers are also hopeful for an uptick in Russell Westbrook's corner 3-point shooting.



(via sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, with agreement from LeBron James, reportedly plans to have the offense run through Anthony Davis.The Lakers are also hopeful for an uptick in Russell Westbrook's corner 3-point shooting.(via @ChrisBHaynes New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, with agreement from LeBron James, reportedly plans to have the offense run through Anthony Davis.The Lakers are also hopeful for an uptick in Russell Westbrook's corner 3-point shooting.(via @ChrisBHaynes, sports.yahoo.com/inside-lebron-… https://t.co/7KrKAWBla9

As per the reports, the meeting between LeBron James and the organization was extremely fruitful. Whether the extension will be signed this offseason or the next is still in question.

How important is LeBron James going to be for the Lakers next season?

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is entering the 20th season of his glorious NBA career. Normally at 37, players would either be warming the bench or being the necessary veteran presence in the locker room. But that is not the case for James.

🤴🏿⁶ @JP3Visualz March, 2022



Just when you think you've seen it all from LeBron James out of the 19 years of greatness, the Lakers 37 y/o star goes out and scores 50 points not once, but twice within a week March, 2022Just when you think you've seen it all from LeBron James out of the 19 years of greatness, the Lakers 37 y/o star goes out and scores 50 points not once, but twice within a week https://t.co/hJgE2DvYY8

During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 30.3 PPG and proved that he had a lot left in his tank. However, his individual brilliance was not enough to help the Purple and Gold get to the playoffs.

Entering the twilight years of his career, LeBron James is well versed with the fact that he does not have much time left to compete for championships. He will be looking to give his best every time he takes the court and try and win as many rings as possible.

Many believe that it is not possible with the Lakers, but one can never count out King James.

His athleticism is still among the very best in the league. The four-time champ is one of the smartest basketball players around and can make life extremely easy for his teammates. Undoubtedly, he is going to be a vital part of the team if they are to win a championship. But alongside him, even others have to show up looking determined.

Anthony Davis has been putting in a lot of work this offseason. If he is able to stay healthy, the Purple and Gold will certainly look stellar. His ability on both ends of the floor is what makes him a unique talent. With coach Darvin Ham planning to run the offense through him, AD will certainly be looking to have a big season.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead ANTHONY DAVIS IS TOP 5 WHEN HEALTHY ANTHONY DAVIS IS TOP 5 WHEN HEALTHY 🔥 https://t.co/ssqHug1nVA

During their championship run in the bubble, AD and James were instrumental in the team's success. However, for anything similar to happen, AD will have to be at his best health throughout the season.

The Purple and Gold are still in the pursuit of adding a few more players around LeBron James. They know that if he gets the right set of players around him, he can lead them to a championship.

Kyrie Irving is certainly a player still in their plans. LeBron has played alongside the seven-time All-Star and won a championship.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Eye test: Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile and dynamic talents to ever play the game. Eye test: Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile and dynamic talents to ever play the game. https://t.co/Y0dZZYW3ZZ

The two would certainly be a great paring and could help the Purple and Gold become instant title favorites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar