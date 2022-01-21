"Every shot he takes, we think it’s going in" - Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson after the latter's shooting struggles

Stephen Curry has backed Klay Thompson to rediscover his mojo after the latter's underwhelming shooting night against the Indiana Pacers. The 33-year-old Curry has himself faced a dip in form, but expects Thompson to come good soon.

The Golden State Warriors have had a few disappointing results in the last few weeks. They have lost four of their last six games to slip to second in the West. Klay Thompson has had some good performances, but is yet to deliver as per his expected standards.

In the Dubs' 117-121 loss to the Pacers on Thursday, Thompson scored 12 points, but uncharacteristically went 0-7 from the three-point range. However, after returning from a two-and-a-half year injury layoff, he is likely to take some time before he starts performing like his usual self.

When asked if he has been disappointed with Thompson's shooting woes, Curry said:

"Everything he has gone through is hard for two and a half years, and I'm betting on him to be able to figure out over time ... He’s going to keep shooting; I think he had a cool last game... "

"Everything he's going through in the two and a half years off, the minute restriction, not really being able to find a flow; it's tough, but I keep the big picture mindset of everything he has gone through. So obviously we’re rockin with him. Every shot he takes, we think it’s going in."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I'm betting on him."



Steph is fully confident in Klay finding his shooting stroke again "I'm betting on him."Steph is fully confident in Klay finding his shooting stroke again https://t.co/5UiiMXWmvU

Klay Thompson undoubtedly has high standards for himself, considering the carnage he caused in the league before his injury.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Klay loves the game too much to stop now Klay loves the game too much to stop now 🙌 https://t.co/mh7DndmVvM

Although he did not have the greatest of shooting nights against the Pacers, the 31-year old's presence is a great boost for the Warriors. He has averaged 14.7 PPG in six games since his return, and he will now hope to improve his efficiency.

With the season entering a key phase, Thompson will hope to unleash his true potential and help the Dubs finish the regular season as the top seed in the West.

Stephen Curry's 39-point performance goes in vain as Indiana Pacers win in overtime at Chase Center

Stephen Curry sizzled for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors came into this game after a dominant 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons. They would have expected a runaway win against the Pacers, considering the long list of injuries plaguing the opposition.

However, the Warriors were left surprised, as the role players and youngsters of the Pacers put on a show at the Chase Center.

Rookie Chris Duarte scored 27 points on 62.5% shooting from the field, leading the way for the Pacers. Meanwhile, for the Warriors, Stephen Curry scored 39 points in 43:57 minutes, shooting the ball at 44.4% from the field and converting 6-16 of his three point attempts.

The Warriors had a three-point lead with eight seconds to play, but Justin Holiday drained a three to take the game to overtime. Golden State started OT with five straight points, but the Pacers came from behind to take the win at the Chase Center.

Also Read Article Continues below

The loss was the Warriors' first against an Eastern Conference team this season. They will next take on the Houston Rockets, where they'll hope to return to winning ways.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav