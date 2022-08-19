"Every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad and everybody assumes I don't like him" - Former Nets guard back tracks from his comments about Warriors superstar

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James has backtracked on his comments about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. James received a lot of flak for calling Curry a one-dimensional player earlier this month.

During an appearance on the "Players Choice" podcast, the AS Monaco star did not include Curry in his top five players in the NBA today. James explained that Curry is a one-dimensional player, and not being the primary ball-handler bothered him as a fellow point guard.

"Steph's, like, how he plays, and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one dimensional at times, if that makes sense," James said. "He's not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard, that kind of bothers me, but he does score off the dribble. He's a superstar."

-Mike James on his top 5 NBA players today.

Despite praising Curry during his explanation, James received a lot of criticism for his comments. He appeared on the "URBONUS" podcast to discuss his remarks about the four-time champ. He clarified that he has no problems with Curry and the Warriors in general.

"I think I said a lot of controversial things in general because I think outside the box," James said. "But for some reason, every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad, and everybody assumes I don't like him. But I think he's amazing. To be honest, he changed basketball."

"Like seven years ago, everybody started shooting threes and playing small ball. Not only because of him. Like 75% of him, and then like the other 25 (%) the Warriors. I don't have a problem with him."

While James has explained his comments, one possible reason why he was criticized is because it was not the first time he took a shot at Curry. In a tweet last year, James said that Kyrie Irving was more skilled than Curry, who was only better than shooting.

Has Steph Curry responded to Mike James?

Steph Curry had a busy summer following the Golden State Warriors' triumph in the NBA Finals. Curry participated in a golf tournament, hosted the ESPY Awards and unveiled several projects under his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Did Curry have time to respond to Mike James' comments? Of course, he doesn't call himself the "Petty King" for nothing. The remarks eventually made its way to the two-time MVP, who commented about it during a news conference for his annual youth camp.

A reporter asked Curry if he'd take it easy in 1-on-1 games against the kids at his camp. Well, the "Petty King" was at it again.

"It's all bad for them. All bad for them, even as one-dimensional as I am," Curry said. "I'm petty though, so petty. I'm so petty. Keep it going. I like that one a lot though, sorry."

A lot of people thought the the Warriors dynasty was over after missing the playoffs for two seasons. However, Curry and the rest of the team used it as motivation to win the 2022 NBA championship.

