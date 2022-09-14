"Everybody better brace themselves because the brother is playing for a new contract" - Stephen A. Smith picks Kyrie Irving as leading MVP candidate going into new season

Kyrie Irving endured a difficult 2021-22 NBA season. His refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 meant that Irving had to sit out the first two-and-a-half months. He was then allowed to play in away games only because of a New York City vaccine mandate.

Irving suited up for home games only towards the end of March 2022, resulting in him playing just 29 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

His unavailability has led to a lot of friction within the Nets franchise. This was apparently the reason James Harden demanded a trade out of Brooklyn and the Nets finishing their 2021-22 campaign with the seventh-best record. That meant a first-round showdown with the Boston Celtics, where the Nets were swept by their opponents.

Soon afterwards, there were reports of Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn. Much of the blame for the franchise's woes was directed towards Kyrie Irving. However, Irving still has some support among important members of the media as the Nets head into their new NBA season in a month from now.

Longtime NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is betting big on Irving for the 2022-23 calendar. Speaking on a recent episode of First Take, Smith said:

"I got Kyrie Irving as one of my top league MVP candidates. I think Kyrie Irving gonna put on a show this year.

"Everybody better brace themselves because the brother is playing for a new contract. He playing for a new contract. Listen, it matters 200 million-plus dollars, man. It matters now."

Smith's logic stems from the work that Irving has to put in the work if he wants to get paid. He cited examples and said:

"Listen, Bradley Beal got 200 million, Zach LaVine got 200 million... Because in the process of balling, he gotta convince folks that he gonna show up to work, which I believe he will. Past is the past. I'm looking forward. I got Kyrie Irving as a league MVP candidate."

Kyrie Irving has never won league MVP

Kyrie Irving won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He is a seven-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection. He won Rookie of the year after getting selected first overall in the 2011 Draft class. Irving, however, has never won a league MVP. In fact, he has never even finished among the top 10 in the MVP race.

For Stephen A. Smith to therefore come out and make such a big prediction is quite bold. It also remains to be seen how Irving will gel with Durant in the upcoming season after the two-time Finals MVP decided to stay in Brooklyn.

Whatever be the case, if Irving can pull out an MVP performance this season, it would go a long way in the Brooklyn Nets having a strong showing in 2022-23.

