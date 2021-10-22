"Everybody can b**ch and complain about how tough this city is" - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tells Ben Simmons to get his act together

The ongoing feud between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons doesn't look like it will have a resolution any time soon.

After holding out for a trade throughout the offseason, Simmons has returned to the team but remains firm on his anti-vaccination stance. Earlier this week, the disgruntled Sixers star was thrown out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers for refusing to participate in a drill. It's a situation that has taken over the NBA spotlight, and it's not going away anytime soon.

After that practice session, a number of Ben Simmons' teammates expressed their disappointment at how the 25-year-old had been handling the situation.

The story has now reached a new level of discussion as NFL and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce recently spoke about how Simmons needs to change the narrative. He said:

"Everybody can b**ch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better man, this city will love you."

"All of that is because a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes, a lack of correcting things. If all that got corrected — you fix some free throws, you're getting better as a player — none of this is happening."

Jason Kelce has been the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles since he was selected by the team in 2011. His recent comments could carry some weight, as he personally knows what it's like to have to live up to the expectations that the city of Philadelphia has for its professional athletes.

Ben Simmons' situation will only get more complex as the days go by. GM Daryl Morey even went on a radio show today to confirm that fans shouldn't expect the conflict to be resolved any time soon.

It looks like we're just getting started when it comes to the dispute between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Basketball fans worldwide should take Morey's advice and "buckle in" because this situation will only get uglier in the days to come.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh