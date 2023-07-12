"Everybody would be fu**ed"- Joe Rogan says MMA fighters should thank god that LeBron James plays basketball

During a 2015 episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' the popular podcast host discussed how dangerous LeBron James would be, if he were to take up MMA rather than basketball.

LeBron James has been among the biggest, strongest, and most athletic players in the NBA throughout his entire career.

James' commitment to fitness, nutrition, and keeping his body in top shape is a significant reason why he's still a top-10 NBA player despite being 38 years old.

Rogan said:

"Look at him. Yeah, he's a freak. There you go. Look at the size of him. He's 6'9'' 265 (lbs).

And he goes he's just a step faster than everybody as well. And just ridiculously strong. Well, see a guy like that, if he was fighting, everybody would be f-----."

He continued:

"..And people go, well, you know what, man? Some things that make a great-looking basketball player wouldn't necessarily make you a great fighter.

Listen to me. Save it. That guy's going to beat your f------ a--."

In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers are still continuing to build their roster around him, in the belief that he's still capable of leading them to another championship.

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James will win another championship

During a July 11 episode of 'The Skip Bayless Show,' the Fox Sports anchor revealed why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers re-signing Austin Reaves will lead to another championship for LeBron James.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The biggest reason LeBron James has a chance to win his 5th ring is the fact that the Lakers locked down Austin Reaves.



"The biggest reason LeBron James has a good chance of winning his 5th ring... I have never ever seen a player improve so much.

From college basketball to pro basketball. Never ever, the way Austin Reaves has right before our very own wide open eyes.

Bayless continued:

"The Lakers stole him back in free agency. He deserved twice what they paid him. In fact, they made it clear they were prepared to pay him almost twice what he wound up with from the Lakers"

Last season, LeBron James played in 55 regular-season games. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.

James will likely have a similar impact in the upcoming season, continueing to reap the benefits of his once-in-a-generation athleticism and body composition.

Whether or not LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can win another championship remains to be seen - however, there's no doubt LeBron will continue to be a dominant force in the NBA.

