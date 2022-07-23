“Everybody gotta have to put their big boy pants on ... How ironic is it that they were teammates” - Eddie House said KD and Russell Westbrook are difficult to get rid of, says trade should be void of feelings

Where Russell Westbrook will play in the 2022-23 NBA season is still anyone's guess. Trade talks have seemingly hit a dead end.

After a fourteen-year partnership, the LA Lakers guard reportedly parted ways with his long-time agent, Thad Foucher. The agent described the reason for the break-up to be due to "irreconcilable differences." Foucher felt strongly that the player's best option was to remain at the Lakers.

Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," former NBA guard Eddie House spoke about the Westbrook situation. He believes that, like Kevin Durant, it is complicated to trade Westbrook. He feels that if the problem is to be handled, all parties must leave out feelings from the trade.

"At this point, it's not about feelings, right?" House said. "We gotta get the feelings out the window. We all grown men and everybody gotta have to put their big boy pants on and deal with whatever the situation is.

"I think Russ is another one of those players that is extremely difficult to get rid of and how ironic is they were two teammates in the same city."

Eddie House believes Russell Westbrook is a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles past the defense of Davon Reed #9 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Eddie House reacted to the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook trade situation. He found it bizarre that both players are not being snatched up, despite their legacies in the league. He described Russ as a first-ballot Hall of Famer alongside KD.

"These two guys that were faces of your franchise and young faces and had opportunity to make this franchise move places, took you to NBA Finals at one point that are struggling to get traded," House said.

"And you look at their legacy, these are top 75 guys, these are first ballot Hall of Famers. Teams are basically hands off now unless they get something astronomical."

