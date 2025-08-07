"Everybody knew what was gonna happen" - Moses Moody recalls humbling Steph Curry 'welcome to the NBA' moment

It's fair to assume that some young players experienced their &quot;Welcome to the NBA&quot; moment with Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Even his teammate, Moses Moody, couldn't believe what happened during their practice that affirmed his standing as a player in the league. In an Instagram post, the &quot;Young Man and the Three&quot; podcast shared a snippet of their upcoming episode featuring Moody. Co-host Tommy Alter asked the one-time NBA champion to tell a story about Curry, with Moody highlighting one of the first practices with the greatest shooter ever. &quot;Got to be one of them practices, like he do the thing that he doing in the game when he'd just take over and go crazy,&quot; Moody said. &quot;Imagine it like in practice, he just do it all the time. One of my first times, I ripped him. I'm a rookie, I'm just coming in so I'm feeling good about it. The Arkansas product added: &quot;I just felt everybody in the room kinda like, 'He don't know.' Then Steph do what Steph do and go crazy and all that. I'm like, 'I know that feeling was right.' I knew what I felt. Everybody knew what was gonna happen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoses Moody was the Golden State Warriors' 14th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had a limited role as a rookie, but he won his first championship that same season. Steph Curry took over in the playoffs and won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy. Steph Curry wins fan award this offseasonSteph Curry wins fan award this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)At 37 years old, Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the world. He also remains a fan favorite, and his growing brand is a testament to his influence on the next generation of basketball players.While the Golden State Warriors superstar was busy playing golf this summer, NBA fans didn't forget about his fantastic season. They voted his crazy wrap-around floater buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns as the Handle of the Year. One fan summarized why Curry's ability to handle the ball was voted as the winner. Jay-Bones @jay_haulinLINKCurry's handles are pure art in motion. That wrap-around move is why he's the greatest point guard of this generation. The way he makes defenders look lost is just poetry on hardwood.It's no secret that Curry is one of the greatest dribblers in history, so combined with his popularity and the absurdity of the play, it wasn't a surprising win. You can watch the video of the play here.