  • "Everybody knew what was gonna happen" - Moses Moody recalls humbling Steph Curry 'welcome to the NBA' moment

"Everybody knew what was gonna happen" - Moses Moody recalls humbling Steph Curry 'welcome to the NBA' moment

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:03 GMT
Moses Moody recalls humbling Steph Curry
Moses Moody recalls humbling Steph Curry 'welcome to the NBA' moment. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's fair to assume that some young players experienced their "Welcome to the NBA" moment with Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Even his teammate, Moses Moody, couldn't believe what happened during their practice that affirmed his standing as a player in the league.

In an Instagram post, the "Young Man and the Three" podcast shared a snippet of their upcoming episode featuring Moody. Co-host Tommy Alter asked the one-time NBA champion to tell a story about Curry, with Moody highlighting one of the first practices with the greatest shooter ever.

"Got to be one of them practices, like he do the thing that he doing in the game when he'd just take over and go crazy," Moody said. "Imagine it like in practice, he just do it all the time. One of my first times, I ripped him. I'm a rookie, I'm just coming in so I'm feeling good about it.
The Arkansas product added:

"I just felt everybody in the room kinda like, 'He don't know.' Then Steph do what Steph do and go crazy and all that. I'm like, 'I know that feeling was right.' I knew what I felt. Everybody knew what was gonna happen."
Moses Moody was the Golden State Warriors' 14th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had a limited role as a rookie, but he won his first championship that same season. Steph Curry took over in the playoffs and won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Steph Curry wins fan award this offseason

Steph Curry wins fan award this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry wins fan award this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

At 37 years old, Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the world. He also remains a fan favorite, and his growing brand is a testament to his influence on the next generation of basketball players.

While the Golden State Warriors superstar was busy playing golf this summer, NBA fans didn't forget about his fantastic season. They voted his crazy wrap-around floater buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns as the Handle of the Year.

One fan summarized why Curry's ability to handle the ball was voted as the winner.

It's no secret that Curry is one of the greatest dribblers in history, so combined with his popularity and the absurdity of the play, it wasn't a surprising win. You can watch the video of the play here.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
