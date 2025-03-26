Once LeBron James took his talents to South Beach, the Miami Heat became the team to beat in the entire league. James was in his physical prime, and coach Erik Spoelstra maximized him by playing him in all five spots. It paid off, as he won a couple of MVPs and two championships in four trips to the NBA Finals.

Ad

However, his tenure in Florida came to a rather sour end. He reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with Pat Riley, and recently, Dwyane Wade revealed that it may have all started with some cookies.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, James confirmed Wade's story about the cookies on the team plane:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's a true story. Now, it wasn't like Riles was on the plane and I was about to get my cookies and Riles snatched them off my hand," James laughingly said. "Everybody knows I love f***ing chocolate chip cookies; it's like my biggest bite."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

James, who was reportedly at odds with Riley at the time, knew who was behind the decision to snatch his beloved cookies away:

"It was literally, the plane we're getting on, the ladies on the plane were making chocolate cookies," James said. "One flight I got on and there was no more cookies and we all know where it came from."

Ad

Stephen A. Smith questions Pat Riley's legacy over LeBron James' cookie story

Of course, it's hard to believe that LeBron James' only reason to head back to Cleveland was this story about the cookies.

Nevertheless, with how things escalate on social media and how stories get twisted over time, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith believes this is going to be Pat Riley's legacy once it's all said and done.

Ad

"You're Pat Riley, and your legacy is going to be, even though LeBron was leaving anyways, you know what people are going to say: LeBron James left for chocolate chip cookies," Smith said on 'First Take.'

Riley is one of the brightest basketball minds of all time. He coached and built multiple championship teams, and his true legacy can't be overlooked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.