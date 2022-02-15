“Everybody likes everybody” - Bruce Brown Jr. takes a swipe at James Harden, says Brooklyn Nets’ locker room mood is great after trade deadline

Brooklyn Nets wing Bruce Brown Jr. directed a subtle dig towards former teammate James Harden after his team snapped an 11-game skid by beating the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Brown was asked by reporters after the game about the mood in the locker room, and he mentioned that the vibe has been great since the trade deadline passed.

Here's what Brown Jr. said (via SNY Nets):

"The locker room is just a great vibe in there right now. I don't know what it is. Everything just shifted after the trade deadline. Everybody likes everybody, it's just great."

Bruce Brown's comments hinted that there was some level of unrest in the Brooklyn Nets camp before James Harden was traded. Several rumors have suggested that Harden hadn't been getting along well with his co-stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, in his last few days with the Nets.

SLAM @SLAMonline James Harden practiced with the Sixers today. Coming soon to Broad Street. (via @NBCSPhilly James Harden practiced with the Sixers today. Coming soon to Broad Street. (via @NBCSPhilly) https://t.co/4InocWnxEa

During that stretch, the team wasn't able to win games consistently as Durant was sidelined due to an MCL injury, while Irving was only available for road games. Harden eventually conveyed his decision to leave to the Nets' brass, and GM Sean Marks struck a deal to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the former Rockets' star.

Brooklyn Nets' new acquisitions shine in thumping win over Sacramento Kings

Seth Curry scored 23 points in his Brooklyn Nets debut on Monday [Source Nets Daily]

The Brooklyn Nets also managed to add Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to their ranks, along with Ben Simmons in the James Harden trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry and Drummond are among the most talented role players in the NBA right now and are considered invaluable assets by several contending teams.

The duo made their debut for the franchise in the Nets' 109-85 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. Seth Curry scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists. Andre Drummond, meanwhile, bagged 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals. He had a box +/- +23 in his 24 minutes of playing time.

Curry adds more shooting to the Brooklyn Nets, while Drummond helps the side address their problems on the boards. Both seem to have fit in quite well with the side so far. The Nets will also see Ben Simmons join the lineup soon.

It will be interesting to see how the new-look Nets featuring Simmons, Curry, Drummond, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play together when the team is 100% healthy.

