“Everybody needs to realize the grass is not greener anywhere” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant and the Nets need to mend fences, says the Brooklyn roster is loaded

Kevin Durant's trade or lack of a trade has taken a different turn, with the forward most likely remaining with the Brooklyn Nets. Franchise owner Joe Tsai has requested a meeting with the Nets headliner this week.

Many have suggested that the goal of the meeting will be to retain the two-time NBA champion. With no possible headway in the trade market, the Nets have been unable to find a suitable offer for Durant.

Analyst Skip Bayless believes Durant will remain in Brooklyn and that he will be sold on playing alongside Kyrie Irving with COVID-19 restrictions not a factor. He also said that the team will need to mend fences as the upcoming season promises to be better.

"I think he will be told and sold on the fact that Kyrie is still there and you need to mend fences with Kyrie, because it's going to be different next year when Ben Simmons is healthy, and that's both mentally and physically and happier," Bayless said.

Bayless has pegged them as the favorites to win the title if they can figure things out, with Ben Simmons being healthy and playing. He added that the grass is not greener anywhere else than it is in Brooklyn.

"If they can figure it out, they'd be the favorites to win it next year," Bayless said. "This team is loaded. They just need to mend the fence. Everybody needs to realize that the grass is not greener anywhere than it is right now. It's greenest in Brooklyn."

Skip Bayless believes the Brooklyn Nets are not motivated to trade Kevin Durant

The trade for Kevin Durant has been at a standstill for a while, with the Brooklyn Nets rejecting most offers. Trading Durant to his preferred designations (Phoenix and Miami) has been an uphill battle with all parties unable to reach a consensus.

Analyst Skip Bayless is of the opinion that the Nets never wanted to trade off Durant, saying they never allowed for a market for the forward. While he said that it is difficult to report on closed-door offers, he believes Brooklyn received numerous offers but rebuffed every one.

"I don't think the Nets ever allowed there to be a market," Bayless said. "I believe they got a lot of calls and they rebuffed every effort. And who knows? Because it's just hard to report what really went on behind closed doors. They might have been some even more outrageous offers than what we heard from Boston."

