"Everybody runs into Father Time": Steve Kerr unsure about leaning on Steph Curry for 82-game grind 

Even with a busy offseason schedule, Steph Curry still made plenty of time to work on his game and stay ready for his 17th NBA season. Despite being in phenomenal shape, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn’t expecting Curry to play every single game this year.During an appearance on Willard and Dibs, Kerr shared that it’s unrealistic to count on Curry for all 82 games given his age.“He (Steph) just always looks great,” Kerr said. “I think the biggest thing when you're 37 is maintaining the level over the course of 82 games. And it just gets harder and harder and at some point everybody runs into Father Time. And the important thing this year is for us to really navigate the season.”After turning 30, the number of games Steph Curry played each season started to drop noticeably. In his 20s, he suited up for nearly 70 games a year, but that pace hasn’t held up. Since turning 30, he’s averaged closer to 57 games per season, prioritizing his workload.His scoring numbers have dipped gradually too, from 29.4 points per game in 2022 to 23 to 26.4 the following season and 24.5 most recently.Warriors owner sets huge expectations on Steph Curry’s shoulders The Golden State Warriors might have one of the oldest cores in the league with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, but expectations are still high. Even with their age, many analysts believe the Warriors are set to finish among the top teams in the Western Conference this season.Owner Joe Lacob is even more confident. He made it clear that his goal for this group is a championship.“Look, I think we’re very talented,” Lacob said. “I think we’re very deep, I think we have something that we haven’t had, which is two stretch fives (Horford and Quinten Post) that can really hit shots. We didn’t have any for years. So I think you add that to the mix, that’s a positive.“Steph still looks great. You know, Jimmy and Draymond and Steph obviously had a great start last year. I think everyone’s hoping and suggesting that maybe that continues into this year. Can we win a championship with this roster? I think we can.”For the Warriors to achieve this success, relying on their experience will be essential. However, the younger players such as Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga will have to take on bigger roles to help the veterans.