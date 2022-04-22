“Everybody’s just not cut out for the playoffs” - 3-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors takes a subtle dig at underperforming superstars in the NBA Playoffs

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made cryptic comments about the NBA Playoffs. He said they are not every player's cup of tea when talking about teammate Gary Payton II's remarkable performances in the postseason so far.

It's not easy to carry regular-season form into the playoffs for first-timers and sometimes even for veterans. Green seemed to have no problem highlighting that after the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Denver Nuggets on the road.

Here's what the former DPOY said (h/t House of Highlights):

"He (Payton) was great. He was great on the ball and his ball pressure. He knocked down open shots early in the game when they decided to keep leaving him open. You know, he's been that all year, though."

Draymond Green continued:

"He's been incredible all year, and to see him continue through the playoffs, like I said, everybody's not made for the playoffs, and I don't know if y'all can see that around the league but you look around the league, everybody's just not cut out for the playoffs."

"You know GP is showing that with his toughness and you know with the mindset that he has, you know you come out and do what you do."

"You gotta give credit to guys who show up in the playoffs, cause' it's just not a normal thing around this league, you look around and some guys that you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs, and that's just what it is."

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors looking unstoppable at the moment

The Golden State Warriors seem to be back at their best this season. They have had their ups and downs during the regular-season campaign, but their performances in the playoffs have been unparalleled thus far. The Warriors have the longest-tenured core team in the league, comprising Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The trio have won three championships and made five straight trips to the NBA Finals as teammates under the leadership of head coach Steve Kerr. Their experience in the postseason was one of the factors that was going to give them an advantage, and they seem to have made the best use of it.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league’s best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league’s best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again.

The Warriors have also had players like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins providing excellent support to the team's superstars. This unique bunch has led to the Dubs achieving a commanding 3-0 series lead in their first-round matchup against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets side.

The Golden State Warriors have recorded dominating wins in all three matches so far. The first game went in their favor by a 123-107 margin, the second by a 126-106 margin and the third by a 118-113 margin on the road.

