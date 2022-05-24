"Everybody was saying the Lakers, with Russell, man, we’re talking about NBA Finals.... It’s definitely got to be driving them crazy" - Magic Johnson on LeBron James and Anthony Davis not making playoffs this season

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were vital to the LA Lakers team that won the NBA championship in 2020. However, just two seasons after achieving that feat, the duo failed to even make it to the playoffs because of the disappointing performances displayed by the team this season.

A big reason behind the setback could be due to injuries. But even with that, the LA Lakers were loaded with stars and no one expected them to fall off the way they did. Russell Westbrook was expected to be a strong supporting piece to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his stint in L.A. did not go as planned.

Fans were extremely disappointed with the nightly shortcomings of the team. Many former players who played for the franchise were left disappointed by their season, especially Magic Johnson.

Johnson has been an active part of the team even after his retirement. When asked about the LA Lakers' season in his interview with "The Athletic," the Hall of Famer said:

"Everybody was saying the Lakers, with Russell (Westbrook), man, we’re talking about NBA Finals. We’re going to be one of the favorites. So, it’s definitely got to be driving them crazy — it should be driving all three of them crazy."

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis only managed to play 21 games together. The team's record was 11-10 in those games, but it would be interesting to see what the three of them could do if given more time together.

HaterMuse @HaterMuse The 2017-2018 Lakers, led by Ingram, Randle, and Lonzo Ball had a record of 35-47.



The 21-22 Lakers, led by 5 future Hall of Famers in LeBron, Russ, AD, Dwight, and Melo finished with a record of 33-49.



Most disappointing team of all time? The 2017-2018 Lakers, led by Ingram, Randle, and Lonzo Ball had a record of 35-47. The 21-22 Lakers, led by 5 future Hall of Famers in LeBron, Russ, AD, Dwight, and Melo finished with a record of 33-49.Most disappointing team of all time? https://t.co/iLGcsGIMgB

Magic Johnson stated that if the LA Lakers are to improve, they will have to make some tough decisions in the offseason. The biggest one being their search for a head coach. Speaking about how the team should approach the offseason, Johnson said:

"We failed. Now it’s, what are we going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen next season? To your point, which is the biggest point. Who’s going to lead that effort, coaching-wise?

"And then, so once a coach is in place, what are we going to do now about the roster? It’s really important that they get the right person, and then make, hopefully, the right roster moves. We know it can’t be a lot, but it can be something. I guess they’ve got to make those decisions."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-head-co… Darvin Ham has reportedly made the ’strongest impression yet’ in the Lakers’ coaching search. Darvin Ham has reportedly made the ’strongest impression yet’ in the Lakers’ coaching search. 👀lakersnation.com/lakers-head-co… https://t.co/DojuR4Tr7V

The roster of the LA Lakers lacked a lot of shooting and explosiveness. LeBron James seemed to be the only player who showed up consistently. Aged 37, the "King" has a few more years of basketball left in him and the purple and gold could certainly cash in on this and compete for another championship.

But if they are to do that, the front office will have to put the right set of players around him.

Does the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have it in them to lead the Lakers to another championship?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two of the best players in the league. In their first year together, the Purple and Gold marched towards the championship. Although it has not been smooth sailing since, the duo will be looking to get back to being at their best.

Ibrahim @BrodieBeam4



Russell Westbrook:24/9/6

LeBron James:33/9/5

AD:24/2/10 This is proof Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis when healthy works amazing! We have to run it back one more time! Let Russ prove all his haters wrong and win that chip he deserves in LA his hometown!Russell Westbrook:24/9/6LeBron James:33/9/5AD:24/2/10 This is proof Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis when healthy works amazing! We have to run it back one more time! Let Russ prove all his haters wrong and win that chip he deserves in LA his hometown!💜💛 Russell Westbrook:24/9/6LeBron James:33/9/5AD:24/2/10 https://t.co/pJPR7nVp5t

Injuries constantly kept Davis off the floor during the 2021-22 season. In his absence, LeBron James did not get the required support from his other teammates. Davis is pivotal for the Purple and Gold as he contributes on both ends, which makes things easier for James.

Davis has already started to put in the work to keep himself fit for next season. The eight-time All-Star is only 29 and is still at his peak. If both him and LeBron James get going, the LA Lakers will certainly become a team to look out for.

With a lot of changes expected in the offseason, the Purple and Gold will be focused on returning strongly next season. They hope to once again make the Laker nation happy.

