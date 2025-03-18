"Everybody is starting to bunker down" -3x NBA 6MOTY justifies Nuggets resting Nikola Jokic for Lakers showdown

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is facing backlash after sitting out a nationally televised matchup against the Golden State Warriors. While many feel he should have suited up, one former player agreed with the team's decision.

Jokic was listed as questionable all day leading up to the game due to ankle and elbow injuries. After a busy stretch of the schedule, the Denver Nuggets opted to sit their superstar big man. It marked Jokic's seventh missed game of the year and the first time he was out of action in nearly two months.

While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show Tuesday, Lou Williams reflected on Nikola Jokic not suiting up Monday night. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year feels the decision was made to prepare for their upcoming showdown with the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

"We're three weeks out from this playoff run, everybody is trying to figure out their best position they can put themselves in going into it," Williams said. "Everybody is starting to kind of bunker down, get into playoff mode."

Seeing that the Lakers only trail the Nuggets by one game in the standings, Denver has a lot riding on coming away with a victory. Knowing this, they wanted to make sure their top performers were at full strength as they continue their playoff push.

While the Nuggets have caught a lot of backlash for their decision to rest Jokic and Murray, the team still went out and competed. Led by a 38-point barrage from Aaron Gordon, they were able to take down the Warriors by a final score of 114-105.

NBA analyst sounds off on Nikola Jokic not being in action against the Golden State Warriors

Lou Williams had a more understanding response to Nikola Jokic not being in action, but that was far from the overall reception. One longtime analyst did not hold back on his true thoughts regarding this rare absence.

During an appearance on Get Up Tuesday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps didn't mince his words when it came to the Nuggets resting Jokic. He went as far as to say that the reigning MVP being out is a bad look for the NBA as a whole.

"It's a horrible look for the league," Bontemps said. "This is why the NBA put in the NBA Player Participation Policy."

While many wanted to see Nikola Jokic in action against Golden State, the superstar center is dealing with injuries that have been nagging him for some time. Also, as one of the more durable stars in the league, it is shocking for him to be discussed in this manner.

Jokic has always been a player who prides himself on being in the lineup on a nightly basis. Similar to his star counterparts around the league, he is allowed to be absent from the lineup when dealing with injuries. Especially at this time of year with the postseason just around the corner.

