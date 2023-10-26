"Everybody was telling me not to stay": Giannis Antetokounmpo sheds light on how $228,000,000 extension with Bucks was finalized

There were plenty of rumors circulating about Giannis Antetokounmpo's upcoming contract. However, the Greek Freak put an end to all the talk when he signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the Bucks. He committed long-term to the team that drafted him, finally putting an end to all the speculation.

He committed to the team earlier than he had to. He could have made more money if he had waited until next summer as he was set to receive a four-year, $234 million contract extension next summer, as per reports. The new contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. The deal was reached mere hours before the deadline.

It is not the first time Antetokounmpo has faced this decision. Just three years ago, following an early playoff exit to the Miami Heat in 2020 Antetokounmpo faced a tough decision. He had the choice to re-sign with the Bucks or test free agency and we all know what he did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antetokounmpo recently shed some light on his previous $228 million extension decision when he spoke to ESPN. He said most people gave him the same advice.

"That summer, I was calling people that were in my position in the past," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "I was like, 'What do I do? Do you stay? Do you not stay? Do you stay? Do you not stay?' And everybody was basically telling me not to stay."

After some time deliberating going back and forth, the superstar kept landing on the same decision despite the advice from others. Stay.

“My gut said, 'No. I'm here. They gave me an opportunity. They changed my life. I'm here.' And when I was driving back to my house, I called the GM [Jon Horst] and told him, 'I'm signing.'” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

He signed a 5-year, $228 max extension with the Bucks that summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo commits to Bucks

The deal proved fruitful for both sides as Antetokounmpo led the team to the NBA title in 2021. He dominated the series in the Finals including a 50-point performance in the Game 6 title-clincher.

The Bucks quickly found themselves on rocky ground once again just two years following the title. They suffered another surprising first-round exit to the Heat this past season and Giannis Antetokounmpo became a target of the never-ending NBA rumor mill.

Then Milwaukee made a blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard. They traded Jrue Holiday and restructured the roster. The move appeared to be enough to persuade their franchise cornerstone, Antetokounmpo, to sign an extension just before the season.