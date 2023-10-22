“Everybody will get it”: LeBron James issues warning to Dillon Brooks, Michael Malone’s trash talking

LeBron James has issued a warning to everyone who trash-talked him during the last season and in the off-season. James was replying to a question from Fox Sports' Melissa Rohlin when he shared his sentiments. The reporter referenced Houston Rocket's Dillon Brooks and Denver Nugget's head coach Michael Malone as some people who had put the iconic player's name in their 'mouths'.

Malone sneakily called LeBron James out when he was celebrating the Denver Nugget's first title and Brooks famously trash-talked him during the 2023 playoffs. The reporter asked the 38-year-old if he wanted to respond to all the trash-talking or just answer with his game.

"There will be a time, there will be a time, when everybody will get it," James replied.

Denver coach Michael Malone appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and seemed to make fun of LeBron James when he spoke about the latter’s consideration to retire from the NBA after the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news, I’m thinking about retiring. Only kidding, only kidding,” Malone said referencing James' sentiments that he was considering retiring.

Denver Nuggets trash-talking LeBron James and the Lakers

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers also received major trash talk from the Denver Nuggets broadcaster Vic Lombardi. The broadcaster introduced Mike Malone at the Nuggets championship parade as 'the Lakers' daddy' to the ire of many Laker fans who were dumfounded with Lombardi and the Nuggets for thinking about the Lakers during their own parade.

After receiving backlash from Laker fans, the broadcaster would double-down on the statement, saying on Twitter:

"I just arrived at my Twitter feed today and I can’t tell you how proud this Denver kid is to see the Lakers fans all up in their feels. Consider it a compliment. The Lakers have served as a Nuggets dead end for years. Not this year. Accept your pain."

Later the Lakers head coach Darvin Ham would also chime in on the matter when he appeared on the thisleague UNCUT podcast.

"Oh, wow. You're gonna bring up Money Mike, man? The Lakers' daddy? That's what they call him now? The Lakers' daddy? God bless his soul. This s--t ain't over. God bless his soul," Ham responded to the new nickname for the Nuggets coach.

LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, October 25. Maybe the time will have come for James to start responding to the trash-talkers.