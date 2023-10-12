"Everyone buying in": Draymond Green believes Warriors have all necessary components to win, emphasizing importance of unity and teamwork

Draymond Green is nursing a left ankle sprain and hasn’t played in any of the Golden State Warriors’ preseason games yet. The Dubs’ defensive lynchpin, however, is expected to be ready when the team opens its season against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24. Green already noted while he has been watching from the sidelines what it takes for the Warriors to win the championship this season. After Golden State was booted out by the LA Lakers in the playoffs, he is confident that his team will get it done this time around.

In an interview with Dubs Talk, Green was asked about what it would take for the Warriors to have legitimate title aspirations. Here’s the four-time champ responding (via Warriors on NBCS):

“The key to making it happen is everyone buying in. If everyone is bought in, which I have no doubt in my mind that everyone will be bought in, I think that we have the pieces that we need, the understanding that we need [and] the veteran leadership that it takes.

"I think that we have all the pieces it will take to win a championship if everyone is bought in.”

The Golden State Warriors have won four championships in the last nine years so Draymond Green knows exactly what makes them tick. They have added new pieces, including 12x All-Star Chris Paul, to the core that has been a big part of their dynasty. He is excited about the opportunity to play with one of the greatest point guards ever and noted how “CP3” has already bought into their system and culture.

Green repeatedly mentioned about players buying in as he was convinced it was something they sorely lacked last season:

“I am someone that everyone being bought in for granted. To understand that it don’t always look like that, it just gives you a larger appreciation for those that do understand it. To get that back the second time around, you hold on to it as tight as you can.

“I’ve been here my whole career. I’ve seen a certain thing for 11 years. To see that look different was a little jarring."

In their playoff loss to LeBron James and the LA Lakers, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr had some intriguing comments. Both mentioned that the team lacked the cohesion and chemistry of past championship teams.

The Green-Jordan Poole incident may have been the biggest reason why not everyone was on the same page. “Dray” has acknowledged his mistake and is just happy to see a different vibe heading into the start of the season.

Draymond Green could still play in the preseason for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may choose to sideline Draymond Green until the 2023-24 season starts. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team would exercise utmost caution with the said injury. Green said he “dodged a bullet” after tests came out negative.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, however, has progressed well in his recovery. He may suit up in the Warriors’ fourth preseason game on Oct. 18 against the Sacramento Kings.

If he’s not available on that date, Draymond Green could make his preseason debut versus the San Antonio Spurs two nights later.