"Everyone came in and chipped in a little bit more" - LeBron James praises LA Lakers teammates for stepping up in Anthony Davis' absence

LeBron James was feeling good on the road as the LA Lakers earned their 22nd win of the season over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

James finished with a game-high 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 7 assists. The 36-year-old continues to add to his MVP-caliber numbers, defying father time in the process.

With Anthony Davis sidelined, the LA Lakers are showing no signs of slowing down as they hunt for the top spot in the Western Conference.

In his postgame interview, LeBron James praised his teammates' efforts in the wake of Davis' absence:

"We went out in the offseason and got some really good pieces, and tonight was an example of that. Having one of our biggest pieces out, everybody came in and chipped in a little bit more. We're going to need that throughout this stretch."

LeBron James is still making a run for his 5th MVP honor

LeBron James has become more than just a player for this LA Lakers team. Many of the young players on the team grew up watching him and now look to him as a mentor.

King James has fulfilled his role as a veteran while still making a run for his 5th MVP honor. Now in his 18th season, the star from Akron has taken command of the LA Lakers and their search for back-to-back titles.

You can check out LeBron James' full postgame interview below.

"Having one our biggest pieces out, everyone came in and chipped in a little bit more." LeBron James (30 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST) chats post-game with @LakersReporter about the team's focus without AD on the floor. pic.twitter.com/6fNsKlV3R9 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 17, 2021

LeBron James was also questioned about the LA Lakers' upcoming opponents, the Brooklyn Nets, and their newest member, James Harden.

When asked about Harden's decision to leave Houston and head to Brooklyn, the Lakers star had this to say:

"James felt like he wanted to be in a different position, different situation. He wants to win, he wants to win now and he felt like he's time was over in Houston."

LeBron James is a huge part of the NBA's culture, creating trends and stirring social media debates like no one else.

On Tuesday night, he tried to make his way onto the highlight reels by attempting a shot out of Steph Curry's playbook. James handled the ball past half-court with his team trailing by two, gathered at the Timberwolves logo and attempted a long three-point shot that fell short by about a foot.

LEBRON FROM DEEP pic.twitter.com/sZ0eJIhyzp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2021

The LA Lakers will return to their home court as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three."

LeBron James will need to be at his best without Anthony Davis in this fixture. This battle between two of the most talented teams in the NBA is sure to bring tons of excitement.