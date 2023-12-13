"Everyone at ESPN says it": Richard Jefferson slams ex-NFL player for criticizing Malika Andrews' 'unbutton' comment

Richard Jefferson recently exchanged words with an ex-NFL player, Doc Holiday, on X (formerly known as Twitter). The reason behind the two former athletes' exchange was due to Holiday calling out ESPN journalist Malika Andrews. The ex-NFL player tweeted about the time Andrews asked Jefferson to unbutton a button from his shirt. Holiday then raised a question about how different things would've been if the roles were reversed.

Richard Jefferson didn't take Doc Holiday's tweet too kindly and called out the former NFL player. Jefferson defended Malika Andrews by stating that the "unbutton" remark was an inside joke at ESPN. The former NBA star then called Holiday out for tweeting unnecessary clickbait-esque content so he could gain traction.

Here's what Jefferson tweeted in response to Holiday on X:

"Cmon bro," Jefferson said. "Everyone at ESPN says it, shoot damn near everyone in sports media says the same thing. Stop using clickbait to up your engagement. That’s what I think."

Looking at Richard Jefferson's career journey from basketball player to sports analyst

Hashtag Sports Awards

Richard Jefferson had a 17-year NBA career and was known for his defensive versatility on the court as well as his seasoned leadership inside the team. After a successful college stint at the University of Arizona, Jefferson was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets.

His performances with the Nets earned him a position on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2002, and he was instrumental in New Jersey's back-to-back Eastern Conference championships in 2002 and 2003. In addition, Jefferson represented the United States at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, where the team won a bronze medal.

Notably, his impactful presence played a role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' memorable 2016 NBA Championship victory, marking the franchise's first-ever title and ending Cleveland’s 52-year major sports title drought.

Beyond his on-court performances, Jefferson gained prominence for offering fans an entertaining glimpse into the NBA lifestyle through his widely followed podcast, Road Trippin', and his acclaimed Snapchat account, earning him For The Win’s prestigious Best Sports Snapchatter of the Year award in 2016.

Throughout his career, he played for a total of eight NBA teams before retiring at the close of the 2017-18 season.

Post-retirement, the NBA champion transitioned to ESPN in 2019, assuming the role of an NBA analyst. Richard Jefferson’s insights and expertise regularly feature across various ESPN platforms such as NBA Today, NBA Countdown, First Take, Get Up, SportsCenter, and Hoop Streams. Furthermore, he serves as a game analyst for the NBA on ESPN broadcasts.