"Everyone knows this isn't going to work" – Nick Wright raises concerns over Brooklyn Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving

Superstar Kyrie Irving's highly anticipated return to the Brooklyn Nets this season has drawn immense scrutiny. Irving has been unavailable for all home games due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate in New York City.

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright talked about how bringing back Irving on a part-time basis is a recipe for disaster. Nick Wright said:

"Everyone knows this isn't going to work. Kyrie is going to play once in the month leading up to the playoffs. That's all he is eligible for. And they have home court, and they are going to start the series without him."

Wright then talked about how Irving will hardly get game time on the court for the Nets when leading up to the postseason. Wright said:

"From March 27th on, there is one game Kyrie can play in – at Atlanta. End of March, Kyrie plays one time. Then the season ends. Then there is the play-in, and then there is the first two games of the playoffs series and those are in Brooklyn, because you are either the one or the two seed. Then Kyrie makes a little debut after playing once in a month, for two games."

How important is Kyrie Irving's return for the Nets?

Kyrie Irving is a seven-time All-Star who has shown he has the chops to play a vital role for a championship-winning team. An NBA champion with LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving has been clutch throughout his career and adds value to any team.

However, the Nets (23-9) have looked very good without Irving this season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, a game ahead of the surprising Chicago Bulls (22-10). They have won 13 of their 16 games on the road and are going to look even more formidable with the addition of Irving.

Chemistry will be an issue for Brooklyn as superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden will need time to get aclimitatized to Irving's presence. If the Nets have enough road games before the end of the regular season to establish this chemistry is a question that needs to be answered.

Irving won't be able to play in games at the New York Knicks (Feb. 16 and April 6), Golden State Warriors (Jan. 29) or Toronto Raptors (March 1) in addition to the games in Brooklyn.

On the flip side, Irving and his scoring prowess will allow Harden to be a quintessential point guard. In that scenario, Harden can orchestrate the offense while Irving will play as the off guard and can handle the scoring responsibilities. That, in turn, could relieve some of the burden off Durant's shoulders.

Either way, having Irving represents the best chance for Brooklyn to go all the way this season as the offense will be nearly unstoppable with those three on the floor at the same time.

