"Everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie" - Cookie company comes up with viral offer that depends on Tobias Harris staying at Sixers

Tobias Harris appears to be a hot topic this summer, as the Philadelphia 76ers star draws interest from around the NBA. However, Daryl Morey appears keen to keep the sniper with the Sixers, as Philadelphia looks to mount a championship challenge next season.

It would appear that 76ers fans want to keep Harris on their roster, too. In fact, Crumbl Cookies have even made an offer to the fanbase should Harris remain in Philadelphia.

"If @Tobias31 stays with the @Sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl Cookie," the tweet read.

Crumbl Cookie's viral tweet comes in response to Harris claiming in a recent interview that SIxers fans would trade him for a cookie.

"Trade speculation, casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie," Harris said.

"But at the end of the day, they have to realize, you're not getting a 6-9 forward back who can d**n near shoot 40% from 3, guard other teams' best player, shoot, post up, drive, play 70-plus games a year."

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."

Last season, Tobias Harris played 74 regular-season games for the Sixers, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.9% from the deep.

During the postseason, Harris saw the floor 11 times, averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 36.6% shooting from the deep and 52.2% shooting from the field.

As such, it's no surprise that other contending teams are looking towards Harris with flirtatious glances, as they see him as the ideal complimentary star to their franchise cornerstones.

Harris has one year remaining in his current $180 million deal, worth $39.2 million. He will then become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024, where he will be free to choose his next team and will likely have plenty of options.

Phoenix Suns wanted to trade for Tobias Harris

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Phoenix Suns are interested in acquiring Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

Unfortunately, the only player Phoenix has to offer in a deal of this size is Deandre Ayton - a player the Sixers reportedly have no interest in.

“A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal," Pompey wrote. "And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications. ...The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton."

He continued:

"The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract. ... The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available. ... So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so."

Phoenix has been active this summer, adding Bradley Beal to their roster while shipping out Chris Paul, who has moved to the Golden State Warriors. However, it appears that targeting Tobias Harris is one step too far for them, especially as the 76ers value what the forward bring to their team.

