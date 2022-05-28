"Everyone picked them, even though we're No. 1 seed... It's kind of weird to be a player and pick another team" - Miami Heat veteran and former NBA champion throws massive shade at Draymond Green for his Finals prediction

PJ Tucker and the Miami Heat have kept receipts of perceived slander against them entering the Eastern Conference finals. Miami’s top seeding against the second-placed Boston Celtics didn’t seem to matter to most basketball analysts after Boston eliminated the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Draymond Green, following the Golden State Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks, piled it on by declaring the Celtics as their opponents in the NBA Finals. Green’s comments came after Game 5 when the Heat were obliterated by the Celtics on Miami’s home floor.

PJ Tucker dripped with sarcasm, hitting back at the Heat critics after beating the Boston Celtics to force a rubber match on Sunday (via Barry Jackson):

“Everyone picked them, even though we’re the No. 1 seed.”

And then followed it up with a shot at Draymond Green:

“It’s funny, we laughed. I thought it was funny cause he should know better than anybody…It’s kind of weird to be a player and pick another team.”

Draymond Green’s prediction was clearly based on the Miami Heat’s embarrassing losses in Games 4 and 5 where the Boston Celtics annihilated them. In those two games, the Heat offense was inept, their superstars hobbled or missed and they had no answer for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

PJ Tucker and the Heat refused to let the pressure and daunting odds end their season. Butler played like vintage LeBron James while the rest of the lineup played inspired and determined basketball.

The Boston Celtics knew they'd let a golden opportunity slip through their hands, but they have usually bounced back big after a big loss. They’ve shown resilience against the Milwaukee Bucks and they’re at their best with their backs against the wall.

The game on Sunday will take place at FTX Arena in South Beach where Miami has been quite good. If PJ Tucker and the Miami Heat win Game 7, they’ll shut up their critics and then face Draymond Green and the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

PJ Tucker’s impact for the Miami Heat does not jump off the score sheet

PJ Tucker's impact for the Miami Heat are often overlooked by the fans but greatly appreciated by the team. [Photo: New York Post]

PJ Tucker played only 25 minutes in Game 6 due to foul trouble, but his minutes were impactful. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals. The Miami Heat outscored the Boston Celtics by nine points when he was on the floor.

The NBA veteran’s unglamorous contribution is not usually seen or appreciated. He often coordinates Miami’s defensive coverages, especially when he’s on the weak side of the defense. Tucket’s ability to disrupt plays while serving as a “safety” is underappreciated.

The Miami Heat have relied on the 36-year-old to cover the opposing team’s best player. Against the Boston Celtics, he has the unenviable task of guarding All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra acquired Tucker to hound out the other team’s best players and the no-nonsense forward has accepted the role with relish.

Miami’s path in the postseason will only get harder and they will need PJ Tucker to be at his best to prove their critics wrong.

