'Everyone played hard... the right way': Walker Kessler downplays Team USA's 'lack of height' as factor behind FIBA World Cup debacle

At seven feet tall, Walker Kessler should be a great help for Team USA in their interior, especially on the defensive end with his solid rim protection.

However, coach Steve Kerr has preferred playing Jaren Jackson Jr. at the starting center position so far in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kessler, who challenged Jackson for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season, was only used sparingly throughout the World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, on Friday night, he did not play a single second in the semifinal against Germany.

With the German bigs like Daniel Theis dominating the paint, Jackson, despite being the reigning DPOY, struggled to contain him, and Germany eventually won.

While many fans thought Kessler should have been inserted into the game so Jaren Jackson Jr. could go back to playing his natural power forward position, the former said on Saturday that he is keeping his faith in Steve Kerr.

During Team USA's practice at Kerry Sports Manila in Taguig, Kessler said:

"Respect to Coach. He's doing the best he can. He's an unbelievable coach. We lost, and it's part of it, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that."

He then said that Team USA played well against Germany even if the lack of size became a concern in the game.

Kessler continued:

"I think that the guys that are in brought their own valuable skills regardless if there was a lack of height or not. I think everyone played hard. Everyone played the right way."

Walker Kessler describes Team USA's mood after loss to Germany

Walker Kessler admitted that Team USA was not happy with the 113-111 shock loss to Germany.

In fact, he said that the USA locker room was a rather quiet place after the game.

Kessler said:

"We were obviously upset. There weren't a lot of words spoken."

Save for a couple of players who graced brief interviews, almost the entire Team USA just passed the mixed zone following the huge upset.

Team USA has one more chance to end its campaign on a high note, courtesy of the bronze medal game against Canada on Sunday night.