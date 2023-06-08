"Everyone threw him under the bus" - Gilbert Arenas relished Ben Simmons trolling 76ers after playoff elimination

Ben Simmons took to Instagram to troll the Philadelphia 76ers, his former team, following their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Simmons posted this on his IG story 🤷‍♂️ Ben Simmons posted this on his IG story 🤷‍♂️😬 https://t.co/N848q90S7U

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently revealed that he was a fan of Simmons' post. During a recent appearance on VladTV, 'Agent Zero' stated:

"I loved it, especially for a guy who gets so much heat, but he doesn't speak. He doesn't say anything. He doesn't bother anybody so for him to finally troll is like, 'alright, finally, s**t'. You don't hear nothing from the dude."

Arenas explained why he supported Simmons' decision, adding:

"I can understand the frustration that he had. He didn't play well offensively that series, but he played well defensively. Ben Simmons was first-team All-Defense that year that he got booed by Philadelphia. He got booed. 'You're the worst person on the team'.

"Everyone threw him under the bus and he's first-team All-Defense and then when you look back at that series, he actually did a great job defensively. They're not giving him credit for what he's doing. They're just trying to say, 'well you didn't shoot the ball'. 'Well my job is to get y'all the ball'. Once you said you wanted to trade him, I can understand like, 'why do I want to be here? If they don't want me, let me move on'. I get it."

Check out Gilbert Arenas' full comments below:

Simmons never against suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers following the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series that Arenas is referring to. He has played just 42 games over the past two seasons.

Stephen A. Smith called out Ben Simmons following Instagram post

After Ben Simmons took to Instagram to troll the Philadelphia 76ers following their postseason elimination, he was called out by NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. Speaking on his podcast, K[NO]W MERCY, the ESPN personality stated:

"I tried to be nice to Ben Simmons. I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. How the h**l are you talking about a basketball player when you treat putting on a basketball uniform and dribbling as if somebody asked you to get on the front lines in Ukraine to fight Russia. That's how scared he is to play basketball."

Check out Stephen A. Smith's full comments below:

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I tried to be nice to Ben Simmons, but I’m done with his sorry ass I tried to be nice to Ben Simmons, but I’m done with his sorry ass https://t.co/fymwOfORxE

Smith listed out reasons for Simmons extended absence, suggesting that he was faking the need for therapy as well as injuries to his back and knee. Photos of the Brooklyn Nets guard training recently emerged, however, it is unclear if he is fully healthy.

