“Everyone tryna be Dillon Brooks these days” – Grant Williams trash-talking Jayson Tatum has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Grant Williams sent a warning to good friend and now former teammate Jayson Tatum after leaving the Boston Celtics to join the Dallas Mavericks. According to Boston Globe, Williams went to dinner with Tatum in Las Vegas following his move to the Mavs.

The two engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth, in which Williams trash-talked Tatum, saying:

"You can’t go left. And I’m gonna be physical with you, and you’ll go cry to the referees."

Williams and Tatum developed a great bond during the former's four years in Boston. Their "bromance" was well-established, leading to them engaging in several banters. It's nothing new for them, but some NBA fans didn't let the chance slip to mock Williams for his trash-talking. One fan used a Dillon Brooks reference for making a bold claim like this, saying:

"Everyone tryna be Dillon Brooks these days"

More reactions followed:

Kingkay23 @Devenkaiya23 @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach He still talking after Jimmy buckets cooked his ass. Yeah ok you not stopping Tatum.

▲ @Devin1TooManyG @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach Tatum gonna drop 10 straight points on Grant and the Mavs gonna pull him 🤣

Grant Williams earned the reputation as one of the best 3-and-D players in the league. He's taken on the toughest matchups defensively, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him guard Jayson Tatum next when they play as opponents for the first time.

Jayson Tatum turned into a perennial MVP-caliber player, so one would assume this matchup with Grant Williams won't trouble him much. However, the latter has seen his game closely for the last four years and it wouldn't be a surprise if he can limit Tatum's impact to an extent.

Grant Williams reflects on leaving Jayson Tatum and Co.

Grant Williams spent his first four years in the league with the Boston Celtics. He developed close bonds with all of their core players, including Jayson Tatum, during that stint. It will be his first move in the NBA after the Dallas Mavericks secured his services in a sign-and-trade as a restricted free agent.

Williams reflected on his departure and the bond he shared with the Celtics' players during an interview with Boston Globe, saying:

"It was very tough leaving the players. That was probably the hardest thing, just because it’s the group that you built and accomplished so many good things with. It’s tough.

"And organizationally, I had a lot of great friends there. It’s definitely difficult, especially when you spend so much time in your life in a place. It’s like when you leave college, you always think, ‘Will I be able to go back and see those faces again?'"

Williams was a crucial player in the Celtics' rotation. He played as a backup four but was also deployed as a small ball center to improve the offense. Williams was one of Boston's best shooters and defensive players. However, the Celtics were willing to offer much lesser than what he eventually secured with the Mavs' at four years, $54 million.

