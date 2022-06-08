"Everything that we've done and built and the way that we do things, I feel like my fingerprints' all over that" - Steph Curry says he re-signed with Warriors last summer because of his faith in team

Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to sign a second $200 million contract last summer. Curry inked a four-year, $215 million extension that will keep in Golden State through the 2025-26 season. He recently opened up about his decision to remain loyal to the Warriors.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry was asked about his historic contract extension. He first signed a five-year, $201 million deal in 2017 before agreeing his second one.

Curry told Andrews that faith in the Warriors organization was his main reason for extending his deal.

"It's the faith in what we've built," Curry said. "There's a confidence in our culture and that's kind of a taboo word. But it's like everything that we've done and built and the way that we do things, I feel like my fingerprints' all over that."

Steph Curry's decision is already paying off, and his new contract has not kicked in yet.

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals and are just three wins away from their fourth championship since 2015. Curry told Andrews that he's very happy about the future of the Warriors:

"To be back in the Finals and truly look, well, not too soon, but look ahead and think," Curry said. "Next two, three years, who says we can't be back on this stage. I just had so much confidence and the ability to do that. And to sign up for the opportunity to kind of defy the odds."

The Warriors were not the favorites to win the championship at the start of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks were ahead of them. Fast forward to the Finals, and Golden State are closer to winning the title than those three teams.

Steph Curry watches shooting highlights for motivation

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson recently said that he watched his old highlights in an attempt to find his shooting groove. At a news conference a day before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Curry was asked if he watches any clips of any player to give himself motivation.

Curry thought it was a great question and mentioned two family members, as well as two legendary shooters.

"Go back and watch Ray Allen clips," Curry said. "Obviously, Reggie (Miller), Seth Curry. Who else I watch? That's the top of the list. Might throw some old Virgnia Tech Dell Curry highlights in without the 3-point line."

Steph Curry and the Warriors travel to Boston for Games 3 and 4, with the Finals tied at 1-1.

Game 3 is on Wednesday at the TD Garden and is expected to be a loud environment. It's the first Finals game in Beantown since Game 5 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

