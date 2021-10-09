"Everything is not going to be figured out in the next week or two" - Russell Westbrook on subpar performance in his LA Lakers preseason debut

Russell Westbrook made his much-awaited debut for the LA Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. He would have hoped for a better outing, though, as he recorded just two points on 1-of-7 shooting and committed six turnovers in 17 minutes. The Lakers suffered a 117-121 defeat, losing their third straight game.

Westbrook was quick to address the fact that it will take the LA Lakers a while to figure out their plans moving forward. Here's what he said during the post-game press conference:

"We are not going to figure out right now, everything is not going to get figured in the next week or two so. Got a long year, this is just the preseason, first game for a lot of us since April-May or something like that. So you know, we'll figure it out."

The LA Lakers have deployed different lineups in each of their three preseason games. It's always going to be difficult to find stability that way and win games against teams with a set combination of players heading into the new season.

LeBron James also played his first game of the preseason alongside Russell Westbrook on Friday. He scored 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor.

The Lakers looked a little off overall. They will be hoping to put up a better showing in their remaining three preseason games.

LA Lakers are yet to play LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis together

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers have played three games in the preseason so far. However, they are yet to deploy their Big Three - LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis - on the floor together.

Davis played in the first two games but was rested against the Golden State Warriors.

Fans are excited to see the three players in action together. However, the LA Lakers aren't expected to rush their preparations. They are planning to offer as much rest as possible to their star players.

There are still three preseason games left, though. So Frank Vogel could look to use a lineup that includes LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis before they start their regular-season campaign.

