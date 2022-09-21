"Everything I hear from people around the players to the players themselves ... It is really, really good things" - NBA analyst remaining bullish on Eastern Conference heavyweights

The Boston Celtics are fresh off their most successful season in the Jayson Tatum era. The team won 51 regular-season games in 2022 and made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. In a recent interview with “NBC Sports Boston,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said he is high on the team entering 2023.

"I am wildly bullish on this team," Mannix said. "I've spent the last couple of weeks talking to members of the team for a story we're working on at Sports Illustrated, and everything I hear from people around the players to the players themselves, it is really, really good things. Things that you want to hear."

Mannix spoke to trainers and players about how they are feeling going into the season:

"I was talking to Drew Hanlen, who's the trainer for Jayson Tatum. He said all summer long, Tatum's attitude has shifted entirely to just being focused on winning. Talking to Al Horford, he was telling me he's not just thinking about playing this year, his body feels so good he feels he can play two or three more years and keep his career going close to the age of 40.

"Even Robert Williams, before this latest injury issue, he was telling me these guys have been talking all summer about maintaining their edge, about getting off to a good start this season and picking up right where they left off. I think this team has the talent, I think this team has the depth."

Some might say the Celtics' 4-2 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors was their best chance at a title. The Eastern Conference appears much improved. The Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers look like contenders.

The Boston Celtics have the caliber of roster required to win an NBA championship. They maintained their top eight rotation members from their Finals run and added veteran combo guard Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. Brogdon should fit in nicely as a playmaker who can take some pressure off of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Over the last two seasons, Brogdon has averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game on a 45.1/36.3/86.0 shooting split. Brogdon, alongside a proven core of Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and a rejuvenated Al Horford, should be able to compete with anyone.

The biggest concern for the Boston Celtics entering the 2022-2023 NBA season

The Boston Celtics may be a favorite to win the 2023 title, but they still have some concerns entering the season. The Celtics' most notable offseason signing, Danilo Gallinari, tore his ACL earlier this summer and is already out for the season.

Gallinari was supposed to provide the Celtics with some extra wing depth. They will have to look elsewhere for that production. Perhaps this need could lead to another trade.

However, Gallinari is not the only injury-prone player on the Celtics' roster. Recent addition Malcolm Brogdon has struggled to stay on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers throughout his career.

Celtics big men Al Horford and Robert Williams have also struggled to stay healthy. Williams is reportedly scheduled for surgery on his left knee and could miss the first couple weeks of the season.

The Celtics will have to ensure they don’t push their players too hard during the season in an effort to get a higher playoff seeding. If the Celtics can prioritize health over home court advantage and enter the NBA playoffs at full strength, they can make a run. They will look for their first NBA title since 2008.

