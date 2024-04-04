"Evil Donte went crazy": Josh Hart lauds Malachi Flynn's 50-point game with comical monicker

Malachi Flynn has had an interesting 2023-24 campaign in the NBA. After nearly spending four of his first years in the league with the Toronto Raptors, the backup guard was traded to the New York Knicks. He was part of the deal that saw O.G. Anunoby change his playing address from the North to the Big Apple.

Flynn suited up just 14 times before he was sent packing again. This time, he joined Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Ryan Arcidiacono and future second-round picks to Detroit for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. He was again somewhat a filler to get the deal done.

On Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Malachi Flynn showed that the Pistons might have gotten more than they thought. The former San Diego State standout erupted for 50 points off the bench to stun the hostile crowd at the State Farm Arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Hart, Flynn’s former New York Knicks teammate promptly reacted to the show-stopping performance:

“Evil Donte went crazy!!!!”

Expand Tweet

The “Donte” Hart referred to was none other than his teammate Donte DiVincenzo who has also been on fire. On Mar. 26 against Detroit, the former Golden State Warriors guard lit up Malachi Flynn and the Pistons for 40 points on 11-for-20 3-pointers. Hart has unquestionably seen similarities in their performances that led him to make the said comment.

Malachi Flynn could thrive with the Detroit Pistons

Malachi Flynn is in the final of a four-year rookie contract he signed in 2020 with the Toronto Raptors. He becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season. After his explosion against the Atlanta Hawks, a handful of teams could be interested in him but the Detroit Pistons have the right to match any offer.

If the Pistons choose to stick with him, he could thrive as Cade Cunningham’s primary backup or play with the former No. 1 pick in certain situations. Flynn’s underrated all-around game could blossom under Monty Williams. He is rather small in stature but he will scrap for rebounds, defend bigger players and orchestrate the offense.

Expand Tweet

Malachi Flynn is 25 but he has been around the block a little bit. He could be the unlikely lead voice in the locker room after the departures of Bogdanovic and Burks to New York.

Donte DiVincenzo carved a spot with the New York Knicks this season. Perhaps“ Evil Donte” might finally earn his with the Detroit Pistons starting the 2023-24 campaign.