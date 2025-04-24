Ex-Bucks guard calls out NBA’s tone-deaf scheduling overlapping playoffs with NFL Draft

While other sports are in full swing right now, the NBA playoffs are one of the most notable events going on right now. That said one former player jabbed at the league for its schedule intertwining with one of the biggest nights in the NFL.
On Thursday night, the first round of the 2025 NFL draft is set to take place. Though it is a different sport, it's still a marquee event that will have fans debating on what they want to tune in to.
The NBA has a loaded slate for Thursday night and now finds itself competing for viewership. This lack of planning led to one former All-Star sounding off on the scheduling conflict on social media.
Michael Redd unhappy NBA playoffs are taking place on night one of the NFL draft
Though there isn't much that can be done seeing that the NBA has an array of series ongoing at the moment, Michael Redd is displeased with the situation. He made an elongated post on X (formerly Twitter) citing numerous things that are wrong.
For starters, Redd sounded off on the LA Clippers' matchup with the Denver Nuggets being on NBA TV. As arguably the best ongoing series thus far, he feels they belong on a more prominent network.
The majority of Redd's frustrations stem from playoff games being on the same night as the NFL draft. He feels both events deserve the individual shine, and then being on TV together only complicates things for the fans.
Redd enjoyed a 12-year career in the league, primarily playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a high-level scorer for years, landing All-Star and All-NBA honors in 2004. Now, Redd is simply just a fan who enjoys taking in the action.
With both events taking place at the same time, fans are now left with a tough choice to make. In the end, the people impacted the most by this are the TV networks. If they were on at separate times, it would result in larger viewing numbers for each. Instead, they'll now battle it out for fans' attention.
Aside from the Clippers and Nuggets, there are two other matchups on the playoff slate. Kicking things off is a pivotal Game 3 showdown between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. After that, the OKC Thunder will attempt to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Based on his post, it appears that Redd will be one of many flipping back and forth between the two events.
