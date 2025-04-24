Ex-Bucks guard calls out NBA’s tone-deaf scheduling overlapping playoffs with NFL Draft

While other sports are in full swing right now, the NBA playoffs are one of the most notable events going on right now. That said one former player jabbed at the league for its schedule intertwining with one of the biggest nights in the NFL.

Ad

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2025 NFL draft is set to take place. Though it is a different sport, it's still a marquee event that will have fans debating on what they want to tune in to.

The NBA has a loaded slate for Thursday night and now finds itself competing for viewership. This lack of planning led to one former All-Star sounding off on the scheduling conflict on social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael Redd unhappy NBA playoffs are taking place on night one of the NFL draft

Though there isn't much that can be done seeing that the NBA has an array of series ongoing at the moment, Michael Redd is displeased with the situation. He made an elongated post on X (formerly Twitter) citing numerous things that are wrong.

Ad

For starters, Redd sounded off on the LA Clippers' matchup with the Denver Nuggets being on NBA TV. As arguably the best ongoing series thus far, he feels they belong on a more prominent network.

The majority of Redd's frustrations stem from playoff games being on the same night as the NFL draft. He feels both events deserve the individual shine, and then being on TV together only complicates things for the fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Redd enjoyed a 12-year career in the league, primarily playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a high-level scorer for years, landing All-Star and All-NBA honors in 2004. Now, Redd is simply just a fan who enjoys taking in the action.

With both events taking place at the same time, fans are now left with a tough choice to make. In the end, the people impacted the most by this are the TV networks. If they were on at separate times, it would result in larger viewing numbers for each. Instead, they'll now battle it out for fans' attention.

Ad

Aside from the Clippers and Nuggets, there are two other matchups on the playoff slate. Kicking things off is a pivotal Game 3 showdown between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. After that, the OKC Thunder will attempt to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Based on his post, it appears that Redd will be one of many flipping back and forth between the two events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More