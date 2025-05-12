Ex-Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff's nephew Jordan Bickerstaff trolls Donovan Mitchell and Co. in 3 words

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have found themselves in a sticky situation after the Indiana Pacers secured a 3-1 series lead in the semifinals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The nephew of Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the former head coach of the Cavaliers, had a short message for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers took a humiliating 129-109 loss in Game 4 at the hands of the Pacers on Sunday. The Cavs were the favorites to win the series, given how dominant they've been all season long in the Eastern Conference. However, the Pacers shocked the world and proved that regular-season performances don't matter if one can't back it up in the playoffs.

J.B. Bickerstaff's nephew, Jordan Bickerstaff, went on X, formerly Twitter, to troll Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs for losing to the Pacers once again.

"Lol no comment," Bickerstaff wrote.

The good news is that Game 5 will be back in Cleveland, giving the Cavaliers the home-court advantage. However, it's worth noting that Indiana has all the momentum on their side. Plus, the Pacers have already beaten the Cavs in Cleveland twice in the first two games. Indiana winning it all in Game 5 is not a far-off prediction.

Donovan Mitchell fails to rally back Cavaliers in Game 4

The Indiana Pacers are on the verge of shocking the world as they dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. It's now scary hours for Cavaliers fans as they are one loss away from getting knocked out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Throughout the regular season, Donovan Mitchell has been the one to carry the team. However, despite his efforts to try to lead his team to victory, Tyrese Haliburton and his Pacers have proven to be the better team.

Looking at Mitchell's performance on Sunday, he did all he could to try and rally back Cleveland. Donovan added 21 points, six assists and one steal. However, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson decided to raise the white flag in the fourth quarter and benched all of his starters.

Unless Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cavaliers wake up and perform the way they have in the regular season, their chances of making a comeback are slim.

