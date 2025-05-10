Ex-Cavs guard brutally trolls Tyrese Haliburton with Halle Berry analogy after mediocre outing in Game 3 

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the better playoff performers in this year's postseason, but not everyone is convinced that the Indiana Pacers guard is a legitimate playoff star yet. Iman Shumpert took to Instagram to call out Haliburton before Game 3 between the Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Cleveland ended up winning the game 126-104, avoiding a sweep.

Ad

Shumpert is a former NBA champion with the Cavaliers, winning the title alongside LeBron James in 2016. Since retiring from the league, Shumpert has built a career as a sports media personality, appearing on a variety of ESPN programs. He was in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3, and he didn't miss the opportunity to mess with Tyrese Haliburton before and after the game.

Despite winning two of the first three games in the series, Tyrese Haliburton hasn't had a statement game, especially compared to what Donovan Mitchell is doing for the Cavaliers. Shumpert has gone as far as to give the young guard two different personalities ahead of big games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To him, he either shows up as Haliburton or Halle Berry. Shumpert posted multiple Instagram stories before the game tipped off on Friday night, asking his followers which player would show up for the Pacers in Game 3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shumpert put up a poll before the game, and "HalleBerry" was the player who showed up for the Pacers in Game 3.

Shumpert posted multiple Instagram stories before the game tipped off on Friday night, asking his followers which player would show up for the Pacers in Game 3. Before the game, Shumpert got fans excited for the game, taking a video on the court. Once again, he wanted to know how Haliburton would approached the game with a chance to go up 3-0 in the series.

Ad

"We gonna find out," said Shumpert. "Is he Haliburton or Halle Berry?"

After a lackluster performance in the 22-point loss, Shumpert posted a picture of Berry, reminding fans which version of Haliburton played in the game. The Pacers' lead had just four points and only made two shots in 30 minutes on the floor.

Will Tyrese Haliburton be able to recover? Or is "HalleBerry" here to stay?

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have a chance to maintain home court advantage in their second-round series in Game 4, but Friday's matchup is concerning for Indiana fans. Their high-powered offense was held in check by the Cleveland defense and they still don't have an answer for Mitchell. The Cavaliers guard is averaging more than 40 points per game in the series.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton was deemed the most overrated player in the NBA by his peers in a survey from the Athletic. The 2024 Olympian used that as motivation, sending Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks home in the opening round and stealing Game 2 on the road in the second round.

Indiana can't afford another poor performance from Haliburton if they want to return to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the former All-Star has shown an ability to bounce back after rough outings. The Pacers need to end this series as soon as possible and prevent the Cavaliers from gaining any further momentum behind Mitchell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.