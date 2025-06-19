Ex-Celtics assistant mocks LeBron James fans over Lakers star's desire to act: "LeBron-sexuals gone make sure he win an Academy Award"

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is seemingly preparing for life after basketball, sharing his plans to enter the acting world. However, a former NBA player and ex-Boston Celtics assistant coach decided to mock James' fans for the possibility of his winning an acting award.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Evan Turner reacted to James' interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of coming to Hollywood once his NBA career is over. Turner decided to make fun of the "LeBronsexuals" and take a shot at "King James'" fan base.

"LeBron said he wanna act when he done playing and the LeBron-sexuals gone make sure he win an Academy Award," Turner tweeted.

LeBron James has appeared in a few films, including "Trainwreck" in 2015, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2022 and "House Party" in 2023. He also had small cameos in television shows such as "My Wife and Kids," "Entourage" and "Survivor's Remorse."

James got nominated for a Razzie Award for his performance in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," so he might need to take some acting classes. He has only played himself in these movies and TV shows.

Here's what "King James" said to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday,

"I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role," James said. "If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn't mind doing that at all. I feel like I could turn and be someone else that's not LeBron James. ... I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there's an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time, obviously, post-career, I don't mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."

With James being part of Fulwell 73, a film and music production company, he already has a foot in the door. It will be interesting to see if he takes it seriously like other former NBA players, Rick Fox and John Salley.

LeBron James drops hint on his plans for next season

LeBron James drops hint on his plans for next season. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the LA Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, there were plenty of speculations surrounding LeBron James' future.

James didn't commit to returning for next season, having a player option with the Lakers. He shared in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday that his kids have urged him to continue playing.

It will be Year 23 for LeBron next season, and at the age of 40, he remains better than most players in the NBA.

