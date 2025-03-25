Ex-Celtics forward drops amusing comment after JuJu Watkins' injury: "I wanna blame Jayden Daniels' mom for this"

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins suffered an apparent right knee injury in the first quarter of their second-round matchup against Mississippi State. Watkins was carried off the court, which prompted an amusing comment from a former Boston Celtics forward.

Ad

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Evan Turner reacted to Watkins' injury by jokingly alluding to Jayden Daniels and his mother. The ex-NBA player was possibly trying to make a light comment amid what happened to the Trojans guard.

"I wanna blame Jayden Daniels' mom for this but that maybe a reach," Turner tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, went viral on Sunday after she was caught on video seemingly separating her son from JuJu Watkins. Daniels and Watkins were sitting together watching the NCAA tournament when Jackson sat in between the two athletes. A few fans were critical of Jackson's actions as a mother though some understood what she was doing.

Nevertheless, the internet can't help but take shots at Jackson, who also serves as the Washington Commanders quarterback's agent. He's coming off an impressive rookie campaign, leading the Commanders to their first NFC title game in more than three decades.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for JuJu Watkins, she's one of the favorites to win the College Player of the Year. She has cemented herself as one of the best women's college players in just her sophomore season. However, her injury puts her junior season into question, depending on the official diagnosis.

Jayden Daniels was in attendance on Sunday and witnessed the unfortunate injury to Watkins. Daniels has ties in California, growing up in San Bernardino before going to Arizona State and LSU to play college football.

Ad

JuJu Watkins knee injury update

With around four minutes left in the first quarter, JuJu Watkins was in a fastbreak and defended by two Mississippi State players. She was fouled on the play and fell on the ground before clutching her right knee in pain.

Watkins was quickly surrounded by her teammates and a couple of team personnel carried her back to the locker room. USC would later announce that she won't be returning to the game, putting her status for the Sweet 16 in question. She's also being evaluated by the university's medical staff.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The injury is a huge blow for the Trojans since they are one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament this year. They are still capable of winning it all with Kiki Iriafen. However, the team would be hoping that Watkins didn't suffer any major damage to her right knee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.