Ex-Gator coach claims 'big' NBA players would thrive in NFL better than football stars crossing over

There has been an ongoing discussion on whether NBA players would do well if they played in the NFL. Even people who have played or coached in either basketball or football have weighed in. Often, the response from people in football is that basketball players won't do well.

However, one former college coach differs in his opinion. Urban Meyer, the former coach who is now an analyst, joined former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons as well as Michelle Beadle on "Run it Back."

During Meyer's guesting on Friday, Williams asked him what he thought about hoopers becoming football players.

"I am amazed at the size and athleticism of basketball players," Meyers said. "So as much as I love football, you give me a couple of those basketball players, I'll get their butts in shape and we can be tight ends, defensive ends."

Meyer's response turned into a mini roast session for Parsons. Beadle and Williams pointed out that Parsons' height is listed at 6-foot-9. Parsons responded by saying that the physicality would be an issue.

"Now, I stand behind Chandler, I see his knees look like this," Meyer joked while holding his hands out to illustrate how Parsons' knees looked.

Both Chandler Parsons and Urban Meyer spent time at the University of Florida. Meyer was the football team's head coach from 2005-2010. Meanwhile, Parsons was on the basketball team from the 2007-08 to 2010-11 seasons.

During his four-year stint with the Gators, Parsons averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. After his time at Florida, Parsons was drafted with the eighth pick of the second round (38th overall) in the 2011 NBA draft.

His career spanned nine seasons, and aside from the Rockets, he also had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 12.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.7 apg in the NBA.

Parsons and Meyer are now both studio analysts. Parsons is a part of "Run it Back" while Meyer is a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham claims he could replace Dak Prescott

In January, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had an exclusive interview with Funny Marco for Bleacher Report. During their conversation, Cunningham was asked if he could play football, to which he responded yes with no hesitation.

When asked which team he'd play for, he named the Dallas Cowboys and said he'd be a quarterback for them. This prompted Funny Marco to ask Cunningham if he was better than Dak Prescott.

"Not right now, but two, three months of work. I always hear them talking like they could come to an NBA court, but I think I can get on that field," Cunningham said. (2:25-2:34)

After Cunningham's performance this season, it's hard to imagine him not being in the NBA. He was given his first All-Star nod and is averaging 26.0 points, 6.1 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Additionally, he's helped the Pistons do a 180-degree turn. After five straight seasons of finishing with a losing record and missing the playoffs, Detroit will enter the postseason as the sixth seed this year.

