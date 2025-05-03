Ex-Knicks guard makes bombshell claim about Celtics' title hopes amid roster shakeup rumors

Former New York Knicks guard Quentin Richardson made a bombshell claim about the Boston Celtics' title hopes this season. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Richardson dismissed the Eastern Conference's top seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances, picking the Celtics to go back-to-back.

"I'm stuck on the Boston train right now, if y'all can't tell. I'm stuck until they tell me a reason to get off of it. I'm cemented right there and believing they should go back-to-back," Richardson said.

Boston advanced to the second round of the playoffs after eliminating the Orlando Magic with a gentleman's sweep. Their ongoing playoff run may be the current core's last chance to compete for the championship title after NBA insider Shams Charania shared that roster changes are imminent in the offseason.

"I can tell you, the rest of the league is bracing for some level of change from the Celtics roster this offseason," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason."

Boston is a dominant team and boasts a loaded roster with many stars. In order to comply with the apron rules in the new CBA, the franchise will have to let a few of them go.

NBA cap analyst suggests roster changes for Celtics in offseason

The Boston Celtics are expected to be about $25 million over the second apron of the new CBA rules if they opt to retain their current roster. Exceeding the apron could impose numerous sanctions on the team, including tax penalties, inability to sign mid-level players and a player from a sign-and-trade, inability to trade first-round picks seven years out, among others.

To address the issue, NBA cap analyst Keith Smith suggested that the franchise move Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to clear them from the sanctions of the apron.

"Any trade they make involving KP or Jrue Holiday is likely going to return some money. A straight salary-dump deal probably isn't going to be a thing, nor should it be," Smith said on X.

Smith also shared that they could still retain any one of them, but it would not be an easy task.

Jrue Holiday is set to earn $32.4 million in the upcoming season, while Kristaps Porzingis will earn $30.7 million. Both were key contributors to Boston's title run last season and remain a key part of the core in their ongoing bid for a back-to-back.

