Ex Knicks player Frank Ntilikina allegedly involved in racially charged brawl in May, former Maverick Carlik Jones questioned

In a clip that resurfaced on X, former New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina was allegedly involved in a racially charged altercation on May 5 in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the viral clip, a group of men can be seen having a physical altercation with several players from Partizan Belgrade, a basketball team that competes in the Serbian League, ABA League and EuroLeague. One part of the video showed a man smashing a bottle over another's head.

According to an article by Basketnews.com, initial statements from the two alleged victims have identified the players involved as Ntilikina, former Philadephia 76ers forward Isaac Bonga and former Dallas Mavericks players Carlik Jones and Sterling Brown. The four players currently play for Partizan.

However, the testimonies of the women who accompanied the Partizan players at the club have alleged that "two intoxicated men began hurling racist and misogynistic slurs" toward their group. The men allegedly referred to the women as "whores" and shouted, “Why are you with these Black guys with money?”

The alleged victims, who were treated with head injuries and facial wounds, have maintained that the four players began assaulting them unprovoked.

On Tuesday, Serbia’s First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office scheduled a formal hearing on Wednesday for the involved individuals. Jones will be questioned based on suspicion of causing bodily harm. Brown, Bonga and one more individual will also be investigated, per Sportal's Dragomir Pantovic.

Frank Ntilikina's team issues statement following brawl

The Partizan Belgrade issued a statement shortly after the clip of the incident went viral last month. The team acknowledged the presence of three of its players but did not confirm the identities of those involved.

"KK Partizan Mozzart Bet confirms that three black and white players found themselves last night in the middle of an incident that happened not far from a well-known Belgrade nightclub.

"According to the information received from the players, they were racially insulted by a group of boys, while girls from their society were called the most derogatory names simply because of the fact that there are dark-skinned people in the society."

"As citizens, after receiving a summons from the competent authorities, the Partizan players will go to give their statements. All internal matters of KK Partizan Mozzart Bet will be resolved in accordance with the Club's acts."

The incident reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. on May 5, outside the “Bank” nightclub in Belgrade.

The authorities first addressed the brawl on May 21. With the formal interrogation set on Wednesday, the Serbian prosecutor's final decision is expected to be released soon after.

