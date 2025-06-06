Ex-Knicks Player Names Jalen Brunson's Dad Rick Brunson as Tom Thibodeau's Replacement 

Former Knicks player Iman Shumpert named Jalen Brunson's dad, Rick Brunson, as Tom Thibodeau's replacement in New York. Rick has been an assistant under Thibodeau since 2022, when his son, Jalen, joined the team in free agency. New York is reportedly in search of its next coaching candidate, which has taken over the headlines aside from the NBA Finals.

Ad

Shumpert thinks the Knicks will go the Rick Brunson route because of several factors, including Jalen.

"I think it's time they're gonna put Rick Brunson in there, I think it's time," Shumpert said on Thursday while doing the sideline reporting for ESPN in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Go ahead and let Rick do it. His son's already playing point guard, head of the snake [Rick], head of the snake [Jalen], just the extension of the head of the snake."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shumpert's speculation, however, was quickly rejected by insider Brian Windhorst. He said he hasn't heard much about Rick Brunson as the replacement. Windhorst said hiring Brunson would be an "interesting concept," but the Knicks' coaching search will be based on a candidate who will earn the players' respect right away.

Jalen Brunson's dad, Rick Brunson, under scrutiny after Knicks fire Tom Thibodeau

Days after Tom Thibodeau's firing, Rick Brunson made the spotlight for the wrong reasons. According to a report by Sam Amico, the Knicks players were unhappy with his presence as an assistant. Here's what he wrote:

Ad

“Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson. What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things.”

Rick got into it with former Knicks player Donte DiVincenzo in October when he played his first game against New York after his trade to Minnesota. DiVincenzo's alleged comments from then also went viral, corroborating Amico's report.

Ad

"That's what happens when they let you run the show. Let dad be the coach," DiVincenzo said.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks have been successful since Jalen Brunson and his dad, Rick Brunson, arrived in 2022 with consecutive conference semis appearances, followed by a conference finals run this year. For now, Rick isn't considered for the head coaching job as other reports suggest names like Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Luke Walton, and Mike Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More