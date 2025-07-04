Ex-Laker Mychal Thompson shares honest thoughts on fellow Bahamian Deandre Ayton’s inconsistency: “Has to do it over an 82-game schedule”

Ex-Laker Mychal Thompson shared his thoughts on his fellow Bahamian native, Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 pick agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

This will be Ayton’s third team in the league after he started his career with the Phoenix Suns before joining the Portland Trail Blazers. Since being drafted in 2018, he has developed a reputation for inconsistency, and some view him as an unprofessional athlete.

Naturally, because of this, the Lakers’ decision to pay him $34 million has been met with skepticism. Mychal Thompson talked to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, sharing his thoughts on the former Suns center’s inconsistency:

“He’s an All-Star talent, but he has to do it over an 82-game schedule and do it consistently. So I don’t blame people for being a little bit skeptical about him. But I have faith in him. I know he’s going to prove to everybody how good he is.”

While Thompson acknowledges that he hasn’t lived up to his full potential, the ex-Laker still has faith in his abilities, calling him the perfect center for LA.

Deandre Ayton made 40 appearances for the Trail Blazers in 2024-25, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.6%. His addition to the Lakers’ roster will go a long way in addressing their lack of size.

Why fans are skeptical of Deandre Ayton, despite his solid numbers

Through seven seasons in the league, Deandre Ayton has never been questioned for his skill. Instead, he has been criticized for his lack of effort. He was key for the Phoenix Suns during their NBA Finals run in 2021, but wayward performances from the big man saw the Suns lose the series to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He stuck with the team for two more seasons before joining Portland ahead of 2023-24. His troubles only grew with the Trail Blazers. Since his departure, reports have come out suggesting that Portland grew tired of Ayton’s lack of professionalism and attitude issues.

Despite all the noise, the Arizona alum has found himself another chance with the LA Lakers. Ayton will be playing with two of the best players in the league, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. With such quality around him, the pressure to perform is now higher than ever.

