Ex-Laker stamps out Kendrick Perkins' Boston Celtics disrespect narrative with hilarious analogy

Lou Williams shared his thoughts on Kendrick Perkins' claim that the 2024 Boston Celtics are the most disrespected NBA champions of all-time. The former LA Lakers guard disagreed with his take on Wednesday's episode of the "Run It Back" podcast, which he co-hosts with Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle.

The response comes after Perkins' statements on NBA on ESPN in February, where he claimed that critics only focus on the negatives with the Celtics. He questioned why they are underappreciated.

"It's hard for you to be the most disrespected team in NBA history when everybody thinks you're gonna repeat and do it again. That's a sign of respect," Williams said.

Williams may be feeling that regardless of negative discourse, the majority of the NBA fans believe that Boston is going to win back-to-back championships, which must come with a baseline of respect. He then made a hilarious analogy about making the same decision twice.

"If I like a restaurant and I'm saying tomorrow I'm going back to this restaurant, that's not disrespect towards the restaurant," Williams said.

According to Williams, if people are choosing the Celtics to win the championship again, it doesn't matter what they say outside of that.

"Maybe they're not being talked about as much but when they do get talked about the consensus is this is the team that's going to repeat this year," Williams said.

Celtics host Thunder in potential NBA finals preview

The Boston Celtics haven't had the dominant regular season they had last year but they remain as strong as ever when healthy. The reigning NBA champions are second in the Eastern Conference with a 47-18 record.

Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic season and remarkable 55-10 record, Boston remains the favorite to come out of the East. The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak but face a big test when they host the OKC Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The two juggernauts will clash for the second and final time this season after the Thunder beat them in Oklahoma City on Jan. 5. It was a 105-92 victory for the Thunder who were without Chet Holmgren against Boston's full rotation.

However, Wednesday's matchup will look a little different as Boston will be without Kristpas Porzingis, who has been fighting a viral illness, and Jalen Williams for OKC, who has been ruled out with a hip strain.

The Thunder lost to the Nuggets on Monday, but have won eight of their last 10 and 12 of their last 15. They are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who in the last 10 games averaged 35.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists, strengthening his MVP case.

In that same span, Jayson Tatum averaged 27.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, and 7.4 apg as the Celtics went 8-2. The matchup serves as a potential NBA finals preview given that OKC and Boston are both favorites to come out of their conferences.

