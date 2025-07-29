  • home icon
Ex-Laker Trevor Ariza pleads court for child support cut amid bombshell broke admission: Report

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 29, 2025 23:38 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

During his 18 seasons in the NBA, Trevor Ariza made millions of dollars as he played alongside legends of the game. Now, however, the former LA Lakers forward is said to be in dire financial straits.

According to reports, Ariza has asked a court to lower the amount that he is obliged to pay in child support as he continues to deal with financial woes.

Court documents allegedly state that Ariza, who last played for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season, has been unemployed since retiring from the NBA. After earning around $116 million in his NBA career, Ariza's monthly income is now supposedly listed as $0.

Despite this, the one-time NBA champion is supposedly beset with hefty financial obligations. These are said to include $24,000 in monthly child support and $4,000 in spousal support.

Of the $24,000 that Ariza has to pay in child support, $10,000 reportedly goes to his wife ex-wife Bree Anderson, who filed for divorce in 2022. It wasn't until January 2024 that Ariza and Anderson finalized their divorce settlement.

In the meantime, Ariza has reportedly been depleting his retirement savings to get by on a daily basis. Other financial details supposedly conveyed in court documents include his failure to file taxes since 2022, his negative $230,000 bank balance and his negative $4.7 million in property value.

Earlier this year, Ariza reportedly requested a court to grant him full custody of the son that he shares with Anderson. Ariza supposedly claimed that he has been he primary caregiver for their son since 2023.

Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza faces challenge of "navigating recruiting waters" ahead of 2026

Meanwhile, another Ariza offspring is set to make an important choice over the next several months.

According to journalist Eric Bossi, Tajh Ariza — the 17-year-old son that Trevor shares with Lana Allen — will be weighing his options as a number of Division I programs seek to secure his serviced.

"Now, the rising senior at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is tasked with navigating the recruiting waters while proving that he's deserving of his status as one of the top players in the country," Bossi wrote in an article earlier this month.

Tajh, a five-star recruit of the 2026 class, is reportedly set to visit Oregon, UNC, USC, and Texas.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

