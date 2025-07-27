Ex-Lakers star makes hilarious Arch Manning joke as Aaron Rodgers' cold fan treatment goes viral

Former LA Lakers forward Matt Barnes took a subtle dig at Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback’s treatment of a young fan went viral on social media. The clip, going viral on Instagram, shows a young Steelers fan throwing a football towards Rodgers, who can be seen enjoying a game of golf.The young fan threw the ball to Rodgers, expecting the QB to throw it back. However, things didn’t quite work out, as the Steelers star simply picked the ball up and threw it into the stands next to him. Disheartened, the young fan turned away.Matt Barnes came across the clip and left a joke in the comment section with an Arch Manning reference. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“That kid turned out to be Arch Manning,” Barnes wrote.Matt Barnes' comment on Aaron Rodgers’ viral clipThe four-time NFL MVP will head into his 22nd season in the league this year. Barnes’ reference to Manning, who is a top-level college athlete, seems to be a dig at Rodgers’ age, as the Steelers star approaches the end of his career.Matt Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA playing for the LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. He played 929 career games, averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.Aaron Rodgers makes his pick between Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and LeBron JamesSteelers legend Aaron Rodgers has weighed in on the LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant debate with a clear preference. James and Bryant are widely regarded as two of the best basketball players in history and, as such, are often pitted against each other.A clip posted on X shows Rodgers, a passionate basketball fan, being approached by a fan who asked him to choose between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. While Rodgers didn’t take any names, he made his preference clear by quietly pointing toward his t-shirt, which featured a picture of Bryant.Rodgers’ preference for the late Lakers legend is understandable, considering he is a Chicago native who came up around the same time as Kobe burst into the NBA.