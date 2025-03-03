Ex-Mavericks forward reveals Joel Embiid following Kobe Bryant's blueprint to bounce back from nagging knee injury

Last week, it was announced that Joel Embiid will be shut down for the remainder of this season. As he continues to deal with effects from the knee injury he suffered in 2024, it was suggested that he might follow suit of a former star.

Before getting injured last season, Embiid looked well on his way to winning a second MVP. Since having surgery and returning to play, he has looked far from the player we've grown accustomed to seeing. Lingering issues from this knee injury carried into this season, resulting in him appearing in just 19 games before being shut down.

While on Run It Back Monday, Chandler Parsons gave his thoughts on Joel Embiid missing the rest of this season. In regards to his recovery, the former Mavericks forward cited Embiid could undergo a similar procedure as Kobe Bryant.

"I've talked to Joel about this," Parsons said. "He's thought about going to Germany and doing the Kobe shots. There's different ways and methods to manage your pain."

Towards the tail end of his Hall of Fame career, Bryant would go to Germany for platelet-rich plasma therapy to help take care of his body. He began doing the treatment in 2013 after he suffered an achilles injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers are heavily invested in Joel Embiid returning to form. During the offseason, they signed the former MVP to a three-year extension worth $192.9 million.

After signing Paul George in free agency, the Sixers are a franchise with clear title aspirations. As the team's best player, they aren't going to achieve this goal unless they are able to get as close to 100% physically as possible.

Chandler Parsons speculates on Joel Embiid reaching out to LeBron James for phsyical help

Dating back to the start of his NBA career, injuries are something Joel Embiid has regularly had to deal with. Following his latest setback, Chandler Parsons tossed out the idea of him seeking advice from a fellow NBA star.

While there is some luck that goes into it, there are countless NBA players who invest heavily into their body in hopes of avoiding injury. A prime example of this is LeBron James, who's still a nightly fixture in the lineup for the LA Lakers at the age of 40.

Later on in Monday's episode, Parsons was talking about LeBron's ability to remain available for the Lakers at this stage of his career. He then tossed out the idea if guys like Joel Embiid or Zion Williamson have reached out seeking advice when it comes to physical health.

"A lot of it's just fortunate just not being hurt, Parsons said. "Do you think like a Zion or Joel is like calling LeBron? Do you think someone that's been doomed with the injury bug is like reaching out?"

As a fellow superstar, Embiid has to have some form of relationship with LeBron at this point. The two also spent an extended period together last offseason while competing for Team USA in the Summer Olympics.

Just a few years removed from being named league MVP, Embiid now begins a road to recovery to try and get back to the player he was for the Sixers.

