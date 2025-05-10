Ex-Mavericks guard stirs massive debate by ranking $156,549,124 star over Luka Doncic

Former NBA veteran Raymond Felton and his To the Baha co-hosts Theo Pinson, Tyler Relph, and Kameron Wilkerson talked about basketball on Thursday. They debated about the best point guard in the league this season. The podcasters had no shortage of options, as multiple point guards have had impressive 2024-25 campaigns.

Ad

Felton, who played for two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks (2014-15 and 2015-16), opened up the discussion:

“The way this man is playing, outside of Steph [Curry] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], I’m rolling with him, and I know you may think I’m crazy, I’m rolling with him before Luka [Doncic].”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The point guard Felton referred to was Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York Knicks in 2024. Felton mentioned Brunson’s clutch shooting and playmaking as reasons he is taking the Knicks captain over the perennial MVP contender.

Felton’s co-hosts thought he was “crazy” for picking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic. Theo Pinson, also a former Maverick, reacted that he could not put the Knicks’ star over Doncic “just yet.” For Pinson, besides the LA Lakers point guard’s past accomplishments, the podcaster thinks Doncic is “different.”

Ad

Luka Doncic had a chaotic 2024-25 season. He was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. The point guard, who did not want to play for another team, eventually embraced the Lakers but failed to carry them past the first round.

Fans react to Raymond Felton taking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic

Raymond Felton’s take about taking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic promptly went viral. Fans quickly reacted to this claim:

Ad

“All old NBA players do is get fat and hop on podcasts to say whatever to make themselves relevant, it’s sad”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“The triple-doubles look pretty and are mighty impressive, but with the game on the line I want ball in Brunson hands.”

Another fan added:

"Jalen Brunson is playing the best basketball in the entire NBA aside from Jokic. Easily better than Luka Doncic currently.”

@HUNNID6TAY continued:

“Neither can play defense so it’s a legit argument”

Ad

@CuminMarkus commented:

“Luka Doncic was just In the NBA finals yall. 2 western finals in 6yrs. wtf are we talking about here?”

Brunson played second fiddle to Doncic during their years with the Mavericks. Three years into his season with the New York Knicks, some are already contending that Brunson is better than Doncic. The debate will likely only get more intense, particularly if the lefty carries his team to a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More