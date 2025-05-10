Ex-Mavericks guard stirs massive debate by ranking $156,549,124 star over Luka Doncic

Former NBA veteran Raymond Felton and his To the Baha co-hosts Theo Pinson, Tyler Relph, and Kameron Wilkerson talked about basketball on Thursday. They debated about the best point guard in the league this season. The podcasters had no shortage of options, as multiple point guards have had impressive 2024-25 campaigns.
Felton, who played for two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks (2014-15 and 2015-16), opened up the discussion:
“The way this man is playing, outside of Steph [Curry] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], I’m rolling with him, and I know you may think I’m crazy, I’m rolling with him before Luka [Doncic].”
The point guard Felton referred to was Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York Knicks in 2024. Felton mentioned Brunson’s clutch shooting and playmaking as reasons he is taking the Knicks captain over the perennial MVP contender.
Felton’s co-hosts thought he was “crazy” for picking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic. Theo Pinson, also a former Maverick, reacted that he could not put the Knicks’ star over Doncic “just yet.” For Pinson, besides the LA Lakers point guard’s past accomplishments, the podcaster thinks Doncic is “different.”
Luka Doncic had a chaotic 2024-25 season. He was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. The point guard, who did not want to play for another team, eventually embraced the Lakers but failed to carry them past the first round.
Fans react to Raymond Felton taking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic
Raymond Felton’s take about taking Jalen Brunson over Luka Doncic promptly went viral. Fans quickly reacted to this claim:
“All old NBA players do is get fat and hop on podcasts to say whatever to make themselves relevant, it’s sad”
One fan said:
“The triple-doubles look pretty and are mighty impressive, but with the game on the line I want ball in Brunson hands.”
Another fan added:
"Jalen Brunson is playing the best basketball in the entire NBA aside from Jokic. Easily better than Luka Doncic currently.”
@HUNNID6TAY continued:
“Neither can play defense so it’s a legit argument”
@CuminMarkus commented:
“Luka Doncic was just In the NBA finals yall. 2 western finals in 6yrs. wtf are we talking about here?”
Brunson played second fiddle to Doncic during their years with the Mavericks. Three years into his season with the New York Knicks, some are already contending that Brunson is better than Doncic. The debate will likely only get more intense, particularly if the lefty carries his team to a championship.
